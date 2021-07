After some tension with Apple, Facebook has launched its Facebook Gaming service for iOS devices, via a web app users will have to access through a browser. Facebook previously ran into some trouble when attempting to bring its Facebook Gaming app to iOS devices, but has been able to sidestep the App Store's restrictions via its web app. The web app, which can be accessed through an iOS device's browser, allows users to experience a number of free and free-to-play games without the need to download anything.