Community rallies for more affordable housing as MLB heats up pressure for A's waterfront ballpark
MLB pressures Oakland city leaders ahead of critical vote on A's Howard Terminal proposal. With an A's relocation at stake, Major League Baseball put new pressure on Oakland city leaders Tuesday one week before a critical city council vote on the the team's Howard Terminal proposal. Negotiations continue, but there are disagreements on community benefits and contributions to affordable housing.www.ktvu.com
