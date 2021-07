Every week I see a keyboard roll through the office, sometimes more than one. Actually, thinking on it, I must have reviewed hundreds of them and tested way more than that! However, they usually all have almost everything in common, and very few keyboards stand out as truly unique. A few that spring to mind, that really stood out for me for one reason or another. The Gamdias Hermes, the Cooler Master CM Storm Mech, Epic Gear DeFiant, and the Roccat Skeltr, and the usual flagships from the likes of Razer, Corsair, etc, are always pretty interesting too. Today, we have another stand-out design, the Varmilo Beijing Opera keyboard featuring the latest EC 2 Switches.