Movies

Will We Ever See a Big Trouble in Little China 2?

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are most definitely movies that many people would rather see left alone since while they might not have been popular in their own time, they’ve been deemed classics over time by the fans that have finally come around or have realized just what a treasure they are. Big Trouble in Little China doesn’t start out as much since all it really shows is Jack Burton, played by Kurt Russell, talking in a cocky manner and driving his truck way too fast down treacherous roads. But believe it or not, people actually like that, and the cocky nature of Burton comes off as kind of an irritant to some, but it gives Jack’s personality right out of the gate and makes it known that while he’s not a bad guy, he’s definitely not someone that would be comfortable in polite company. People like thought however since a lot of folks, if they’re being honest, could see themselves sitting down with ol’ Jack Burton and putting away a few bottles of suds and just talking about the way things used to be or how they are.

myq105.com

The Rock Isn’t Going To Be In Any More ‘Fast and Furious’ Movies

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has squashed any speculation that he will be returning to any future Fast & Furious movies after not appearing in the latest F9. This is all due do his years-long rivalry with Fast & Furious co-star Vin Diesel. 54-year-old Diesel claims that the tension between the two buff bald hunks started when he showed “tough love” to Johnson on the set of the Fast movies in order to get a better performance out of him. “That took a lot of work,” Diesel told Men’s Health last month. “We had to get there and sometimes, at that time, I could give a lot of tough love.”
TVOvermind

Five Movies That Legitimately Need Sequels

So many people have argued for sequels for so many movies that it’s difficult to say which ones really deserve it since some of them obviously should be continued given that their stories can go in so many directions, while others might just get worse as time goes on. What it really depends on is the type of writing that goes into the story and the effort that is made to make it come to life yet again in a manner that fans of the original movies might actually enjoy. The sequels that we’ve been given over the years are kind of hard to get behind at times since some of them have been great, some have been good, and some have been so godawful that people have to sit and wonder why in the world they were made in the first place and what the directors were thinking. In some cases, though a story has been left in a manner that kind of begs for a sequel since people want to see what happened and if the possibility of things getting worse or better might have been realized. In this instance, one can’t help but agree that a sequel might be needed, if only to flesh out the story a little more.
TVOvermind

The Ultimate Fan-Made Movie Crossover Event

Imagine this kind of crossover and how awesome it would be to see so many characters gathered together for one singular purpose, or for several purposes, it’s hard to decide. Granted, it will never happen since it would be an unending nightmare to get everyone to work together, but it would still be all kinds of awesome and it’s enough to say that the creator of this clip and I are definitely vibing on the same wavelength since trying to bring everything together or at least give the vast number of creations a way to connect would beyond extra and epic on such a level that there’s no adequate word for it. One of the downfalls of this crossover though comes from wondering if every character’s abilities, whatever they might be, would work in any given world. The rules that apply to one world might be different for another, since if anyone can remember Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian, Darth Vader’s powers didn’t exactly work, most likely because he was a wax statue, but also likely because he belonged to another universe. Hey, it’s a thought.
TVOvermind

Are We Ever Going To See a Goliath Season 4?

Goliath is a legal drama that Jonathan Shapiro and David E. Kelly created for Amazon Prime. The drama is backed by well-known actors led by Billy Bob Thornton. The series talks about vengeance, and corruption. The writers of the show are Jason Derlatka and Jon Ehrlich. The series concentrates on the measure of fairness in a world where honesty is not regarded as an asset, but a quality that the parties utilize for their own advantage. The story of this popular series concentrates on the life of ex-lawyer Billy McBride, played by Billy Bob Thornton. He is penniless after his last case and this has made him worried, and he is now seeking redemption. His goal is to fight for justice as he works for the legal system, although he understands that truth does not make sense in a flawed system. He is also aware that powerful and wealthy parties can manipulate the facts they want with the system.
TVOvermind

Are We Ever Going To See a Blue Exorcist Season 3?

Blue Exorcist is probably one of the most popular stories in Japanese manga. It dates all the way back to 2009 and has seemingly been taking the world by storm ever since. In fact, the dark fantasy was so popular that it didn’t take long for it to be adapted into a television series which has so far enjoyed two seasons. There seems to be something for everyone in this story, ranging from adventure to fantasy and even some introspective moments that really force you to think about things. One of the things that fans are thinking about right now is whether or not there will ever be a third season of the show.
TVOvermind

OK, We Kind of Have to See “Sharks of the Corn” After this Trailer

How can something look so corny and still enticing at the same time? Oh yes, that was a pun, a big pun. But looking at Sharks of the Corn, one should probably expect it since, well, look at the trailer if you need further explanation. It’s very easy to tell when shark week is about to hit since anything and everything shark-related starts getting a bigger push than usual for a while, and ideas like this get highlighted and praised when normally one might have to search around before running into them. This idea doesn’t exactly give a lot in the trailer when it comes to exposition, but the theme looks simple enough, kind of. There are sharks in the cornfields, people are dressing up in shark masks, people are dying, and there’s bound to be a unifying theme to tie it all off that’s simpler than people are going to realize. Okay, so that feels a little less than what’s really going on since there’s a shark-worshiping cult that’s killing people in the cornfields, which is enough to make one wonder if someone in the midwest was flat out bored and needed something to write about.
Posted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Old’ and ‘Pig’ Star Alex Wolff on the Virtues of Nicolas Cage and M. Night Shyamalan

The actor also reflects on 'Hereditary' and confirms there's been radio silence about the next 'Jumanji' movie. Alex Wolff is having one of the best weeks of his career as his two new films, Old and Pig, are the talk of the industry. In Old, M. Night Shyamalan‘s latest high-concept thriller, Wolff plays Trent, the 6-year-old son of Guy (Gael García Bernal) and Prisca (Vicky Krieps), who ages up to 15 years old during the family’s time on a mysterious private beach. To play a 15-year-old who still thinks he’s 6 years old, Wolff relied on Shyamalan to steer him in the right direction, emotionally.
TVOvermind

Gunpowder Milkshake is Already Getting a Sequel

There’s no such thing as waiting for a sequel these days unless one counts the waiting that the audience has to endure to actually see it. Gunpowder Milkshake already has a green light for a sequel and the first movie hasn’t even hit the screen yet. From what people can see of the trailer there’s already enough action to go around between the five women that are bound to make this a memorable movie, but if that’s the case then one has to wonder what the sequel is bound to be like. Between Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Carla Gugino, Angela Bassett, and Michelle Yeoh, there’s plenty of baddassery already present in the first movie, so it’s a big wonder as to who might be showing up in the sequel and what that’s going to mean. It might be easier to talk about a sequel at this point if the original movie had already dropped, especially since, even with spoilers, people might get a better idea of how things turned out so that rooting for the sequel might be a little easier.
TVOvermind

Fear Street Part 2: 1978 Trailer Is Definitely Worth a Watch

Spreading three different movies across three separate dates is kind of an interesting method to get people to watch Fear Street since the different timelines that connect the story are great on their own and as a trilogy, since as far as slasher flicks go they’re kind of predictable but in one of the best ways. It’s fair to say that a lot of people might not have fully expected this idea to come to fruition as it did, but the fact is that so far Fear Street has been enjoyable in its own way and as a horror trilogy it’s likely that it will be one of those that people continue to talk about for a while since despite clinging to a great number of horror tropes that have been popular over the years. But the manner in which the town of Shadyside is cursed is pretty innovative since the killers continue to come back and the witch who was responsible for the curse in the first place is getting her revenge throughout the years as Shadyside is considered the murder capital of the United States, which isn’t an easy title to take considering the history of other towns and cities.
TVOvermind

Jim Carrey is James Bond in New Deepfake Video

It’s not hard to admit that Jim Carrey cleans up well and definitely makes a decent case as a stand-in for Bond. It’s not likely that it would have ever happened since much of his act was always geared around comedy during the years that it might have worked, but this Deepfake is one of the better ones that have been improving over the past year or so since it’s more than a little convincing. When put side by side with the actual movie this looks pretty good, almost as though Carrey would have been a decent Bond at one point. But it’s likely best that he never was considered since he made a much better comedian in the early years of his career and kind of had to work into other genres. As an action star, it’s not likely that he might have gone as far simply because this doesn’t appear to be where his greatest skill lie. If ever there had been a reason for a more accurate spoof movie though this would have been a killer idea since Jim could have rocked it in the style that only he knows how to do.
ComicBook

Black Adam Director Says Dwayne Johnson Plays the "Dirty Harry" of Superheroes

Jungle Cruise is finally being released next week and it won't be the last time director Jaume Collet-Serra works with Dwayne Johnson. In fact, The Rock just wrapped filming Black Adam, the new DC movie that saw Collet-Serra at the helm. During a recent interview with Variety, Collet-Serra spoke about Johnson and compared the actor's performance in the upcoming Black Adam to Clint Eastwood in Dirty Harry.
947wls.com

Dwayne ‘The Rock Johnson is done with ‘Fast & Furious’

Dwayne Johnson is officially done with the Fast & Furious movies. When asked about his costar, Vin Diesel’s recent comments that their feud was just Diesel’s way of getting a better performance out of Johnson, the former wrestler told Deadline, “I wish them well on Fast 9. And I wish them the best of luck on Fast 10 and Fast 11 and the rest of the Fast & Furious movies they do that will be without me.”
NPR

'Blindspotting' Evolves From The Big Screen To The Little Screen

In 2018, Blindspotting was one of the buzziest movies to come out of the Sundance Film Festival. Now, it's has been spun off into a series on Starz, offering a fresh and more expansive take on the movie's themes around incarceration and race. Jasmine Cephas Jones plays Ashely. She had a supporting role in the film, but now she is story's central focus. And there's a colorful cast of new characters and musical set-pieces to boot.
Collider

'Loki' Director Kate Herron on When She Knew There'd Be a Season 2, and Telling a Complete Story in Season 1

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers through the Season 1 finale of Loki, "For All Time. Always."]. Loki Season 1 has come to a close, with the biggest twist perhaps being that there would be a second season. However, the morning that Collider spoke with director Kate Herron about Loki, it was revealed that she would not be returning to direct the next installment of the story.
The Ringer

Will We Ever See a ‘Star Wars’–MCU Crossover?

Last week, Warner Bros. Studios released Space Jam: A New Legacy, which is nominally a movie but functionally an exercise in leveraging the financial firepower of fully armed and operational intellectual property. Naturally, we wondered: If Warners can cram together Game of Thrones, Harry Potter, The Lord of the Rings, The Wizard of Oz, The Matrix, the DCU, Looney Tunes, the Hanna-Barbera-verse, and many more marketable brands (plus some unmarketable ones), then what’s to stop Disney from crossing the streams of its two flagship franchises, Star Wars and the MCU? To examine whether a convergence of the two most lucrative and inescapable entertainment juggernauts of our time could or should happen, how it might work, and what the implications for fans (and corporations) would be, we arranged a crossover conversation between The Ringer’s resident Star Wars and MCU scholars, Ben Lindbergh and Daniel Chin. Nerds assemble!

