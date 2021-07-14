Will We Ever See a Big Trouble in Little China 2?
There are most definitely movies that many people would rather see left alone since while they might not have been popular in their own time, they've been deemed classics over time by the fans that have finally come around or have realized just what a treasure they are. Big Trouble in Little China doesn't start out as much since all it really shows is Jack Burton, played by Kurt Russell, talking in a cocky manner and driving his truck way too fast down treacherous roads. But believe it or not, people actually like that, and the cocky nature of Burton comes off as kind of an irritant to some, but it gives Jack's personality right out of the gate and makes it known that while he's not a bad guy, he's definitely not someone that would be comfortable in polite company. People like thought however since a lot of folks, if they're being honest, could see themselves sitting down with ol' Jack Burton and putting away a few bottles of suds and just talking about the way things used to be or how they are.
