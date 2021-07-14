Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Canada’s Taking It Slow On Reopening Its Border To Travelers From The U.S. Here’s Why

By Emma Jacobs
Posted by 
WABE
WABE
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MONTREAL — For the past 30 years, Carol Anniuk has provided accommodation and guides for recreational fishing trips in northwestern Ontario. In normal times, 99% of her clients are American. But more than 15 months after Canada’s restrictions on nonessential travel went into effect to slow the spread of COVID-19, Anniuk, the owner of Young’s Wilderness Camp, doesn’t know when her U.S. clients will be able to cross the border.

www.wabe.org

Comments / 0

WABE

WABE

Atlanta, GA
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Where ATL meets NPR

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patty Hajdu
Person
Justin Trudeau
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Border States#U S#Vancouver#American#Young S Wilderness Camp#Non Canadians#Covid#Simon Fraser University#University Of Toronto#Nanos Research
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
News Break
Travel Restrictions
News Break
Air Travel
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Worldmichiganchronicle.com

Canada Could Reopen Its Borders to Fully Vaccinated US Residents

According to the article, Trudeau connected with leaders from Canada’s provinces, in addition, he commented that should Canada continue its present vaccination rate (and public health conditions progress) the border could open. “Canada would be in a position to welcome fully vaccinated travelers from all countries by early September,” a...
khns.org

Canada will open its border to U.S. citizens next month, here’s what you’ll need to get in

Canada has published the list of requirements for non-essential travelers that you’ll need to meet before you can get through the border. Skagwegians have longed for the day they can drive over the White Pass and into Canada for about as long as the pandemic-related border restrictions have been in place. Well, that day will finally arrive Monday, August 9.
Free Lance-Star

KEN PERROTTE: Canada reopens borders to vaccinated U.S. hunters

AMERICAN hunters and anglers who scheduled expeditions to Canada this fall likely will be able to make the trips if they can prove that they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. After a 16-month closure, the Canadian government announced July 19 that it is opening its border to vaccinated Americans...
Americasbridgemi.com

U.S. Canada border reopening set for August, a relief for Michiganders

Traverse City resident June Thaden had a simple reaction when she learned the border to Canada may open to U.S. visitors in just a few weeks. “Oh, goody,” she said Friday. “This would mean everything to my whole family.”. Like a good number of Michiganders, Thaden, 89, has a family...
U.S. PoliticsUnion Leader

Trudeau's border plan seeks to allow U.S. travel by mid-August

Justin Trudeau laid out a timeline for reopening Canada's border to U.S. and overseas travelers after months of resisting calls for a clear plan from business groups and his political rivals. The country will be able to welcome fully-vaccinated travelers from the U.S. as early as mid-August, and from all...
LifestyleMarietta Daily Journal

Ireland is reopening to US travelers: Here’s what to expect

Tourism Ireland has confirmed that the Emerald Isle will begin welcoming visitors from the U.S. on July 19, with no travel-related testing or quarantine required for those who are fully vaccinated. Adult travelers who don’t have proof of vaccination are subject to a different set of protocols. Inbound visitors who...
Wenatchee World

U.S. still hasn't announced plans for reopening border with Canada

BELLINGHAM — While Canadians began preparations to welcome vaccinated Americans back across the border, U.S. officials remained silent on when they might reciprocate. The Canadian government on Monday announced that beginning Aug. 9 Americans who can prove to border officials that they are fully vaccinated through the ArriveCAN app can begin crossing the border for reasons previously deemed non-essential.
Public HealthClayton News Daily

Canada surpasses US vaccination rate as country prepares to reopen its borders

Canada notched a significant milestone this weekend, fully vaccinating about 50% of its population and surpassing the US vaccination rate for Covid-19. According to Health Canada, nearly 70% of Canadians have received at least one dose of the vaccine, putting the country very close to the 75% threshold that public health authorities say is needed to approach herd immunity.
TravelPosted by
Daily News

U.S. extends travel restrictions at Canada, Mexico borders

Land and ferry crossings between the U.S. and Canada and Mexico will remain closed to non-essential travel for at least another month as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to threaten “human life or national interests,” federal officials said Wednesday. Any movement between the U.S. and its neighbors will be limited to “essential travel” only until Aug. 21, the Department of Homeland Security ...
niagaranow.com

Letter: Let's not rush to reopen U.S. border

All residents of Niagara-on-the-Lake and, indeed, the Niagara region benefit from open borders with the United States. It is probably correct to say that our economy depends a great deal on visitors from the U.S. and they have been welcome here for over a century. We all live quite close...
tribuneledgernews.com

With Canada reopening its border, the Port of Bellingham is ending this service

Jul. 22—As Canada moves forward with plans to allow fully vaccinated Americans to cross the border, a key service during the pandemic for Point Roberts will end. The Port of Bellingham announced that Thursday, Aug. 12, will be the last day for the free passenger-only ferry service between Point Roberts and the Bellingham Cruise Terminal in Fairhaven.
Public Healthatlanticcitynews.net

Canada loosens Covid restrictions as U.S. border set to open Aug. 9

OTTAWA, Canada: Following a 16-month closure of the U.S.-Canada border to prevent the spread of the Covid infection, the Canadian government announced on Monday that vaccinated American tourists will again be admitted beginning August 9. Canada will also allow inoculated visitors from countries other than the United States into the...
Narcity

The US Will Keep Its Land Border Closed To Canadians Until At Least August 21 & Here's Why

The Canada-U.S. border won't be open for non-essential travel for at least another month, government officials in the U.S. have confirmed. On July 21 — two days after Canada confirmed it would reopen to fully vaccinated Americans from August 9 — the United States government announced its land border will remain closed to non-essential travel for another month.
ImmigrationBusiness Insider

Government of Canada offers refuge to Afghans who assisted Canada

OTTAWA, ON, July 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Many brave Afghans made incredible contributions to Canada's efforts in Afghanistan—often at great personal risk. While over 800 were able to resettle in Canada over the past decade, many are still in Afghanistan. With the situation in the country deteriorating rapidly, many have become Taliban targets due to their work.
Posted by
Reuters

U.S. lowers travel advisory to Germany, Austria to 'exercise caution'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has lowered its travel advisory for Germany, Austria and several other European countries on Tuesday, advising Americans to exercise increased caution due to COVID-19, the State Department said on Tuesday. In an updated advisory dated Monday, the department lowered Germany and Austria from Level...

Comments / 0

Community Policy