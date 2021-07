Soak up the sun with a chilled drink in hand. It’s only the beginning of June and next week southwest California will already see full summer weather with highs of 98 to 100 degrees. So your only defense (besides plastering on the sunscreen and hiding out in a cooling center) is to arm yourself with a refreshing beverage and positioning yourself close to a cold pool of water. While you could also head to one of these natural swimming holes , or a stunning SoCal beach , having a delicious cocktail delivered straight to your hand while you’re semi-submerged in a sparkling pool is truly just a means of survival.