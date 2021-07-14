Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Leesburg, VA

Leesburg May Pay More for Council’s Health Insurance

By Kara Clark Rodriguez
loudounnow.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Leesburg Town Council may have found its first fiscal year 2023 General Fund enhancement—better health insurance rates for Town Council members. The council discussed the subject of health insurance rates at its July 12 work session. Currently, according to Human Resources Director Joshua Didawick, council members are eligible for the same health insurance coverage as town employees, but pay different rates. There are three rate structures in place: one for regular full-time town employees; one for regular part-time town employees; and one for elected officials. The premiums are built into the town’s annual General Fund budget.

loudounnow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leesburg, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Leesburg, VA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Premiums#Insurance Rates#Health Plan#Insurance Coverage#The Leesburg Town Council#General Fund#Human Resources
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health Insurance
News Break
Politics
Related
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
MLBABC News

Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony: Best moments from the event

After a yearlong delay, the 2020 Summer Olympics officially opened in Tokyo. After a yearlong delay and a string of scandals, the 2020 Summer Olympics officially opened in Tokyo. All eyes were on the opening ceremony to see whether the host city could not only put on a good show...
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

Mask mandates are back on the table as Covid-19 surges nationwide

(CNN) — While the need for mask wearing never fully dissipated during the pandemic, guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in May that removed restrictions for vaccinated individuals was a welcome harbinger of a possible return to normalcy. Now, with Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations increasing throughout...
Tennessee StatePosted by
NBC News

Tennessee to resume vaccine outreach efforts after 'pause' prompted by GOP backlash

Tennessee's top health official said Friday that the state is resuming its vaccination advocacy efforts after a "pause" to review marketing materials geared toward teenagers promoting inoculations against Covid-19, an initiative that provoked outrage among conservative politicians. The scaling back of its vaccination outreach drew national attention when Tennessee's top...

Comments / 0

Community Policy