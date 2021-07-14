Leesburg May Pay More for Council’s Health Insurance

The Leesburg Town Council may have found its first fiscal year 2023 General Fund enhancement—better health insurance rates for Town Council members. The council discussed the subject of health insurance rates at its July 12 work session. Currently, according to Human Resources Director Joshua Didawick, council members are eligible for the same health insurance coverage as town employees, but pay different rates. There are three rate structures in place: one for regular full-time town employees; one for regular part-time town employees; and one for elected officials. The premiums are built into the town’s annual General Fund budget.