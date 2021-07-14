Cancel
Buffalo, NY

Jeff Simon: Juini Booth, a bassist who found 'freedom' in jazz

By Jeff Simon
Buffalo News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI met Juini Booth in 1970. He was Freddie Hubbard's monster bassist at the time at Bemo Crockett's Revilot Club. Jazz at the Revilot wasn't yet established enough that anyone announced names of band members from the mic. So after Hubbard's sulfurous set, I walked up to the bassist who'd impressed me so much and asked him what his name was. He gave me some absurd fictitious name that sounded like something from a Preston Sturges movie (where the heroine of one was named "Trudy Kockenlocker.")

Buffalo, NY
Entertainment
City
Buffalo, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freddie Hubbard
Person
Jeff Simon
Person
Gary Bartz
Person
Pharoah Sanders
Person
Stanley Clarke
Person
Art Blakey
Person
Preston Sturges
Person
Mccoy Tyner
Person
Chuck Mangione
Person
Sun Ra
