Jeff Simon: Juini Booth, a bassist who found 'freedom' in jazz

I met Juini Booth in 1970. He was Freddie Hubbard's monster bassist at the time at Bemo Crockett's Revilot Club. Jazz at the Revilot wasn't yet established enough that anyone announced names of band members from the mic. So after Hubbard's sulfurous set, I walked up to the bassist who'd impressed me so much and asked him what his name was. He gave me some absurd fictitious name that sounded like something from a Preston Sturges movie (where the heroine of one was named "Trudy Kockenlocker.")