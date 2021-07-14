Man arrested over online racist abuse of England footballers

Fans gather for Italy v England Euro 2020 final at Wembley Stadium on 11 July. Photograph: Lee Smith/Action Images/Reuters

A man has been arrested after England footballers were racially abused on social media following last Sunday’s Euro 2020 final.

The 37-year-old man from Ashton upon Mersey in Trafford, Greater Manchester, handed himself in to police on Wednesday morning.



He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of an offence under section 1 of the Malicious Communications Act and remained in custody for questioning, Greater Manchester police (GMP) said.



A social media post was sent on the evening of 11 July, after the Italy v England Euro 2020 final at Wembley, and subsequently flagged to GMP.



DI Matt Gregory, of GMP’s Trafford division, said: “The actions of a small number of people overshadowed what was a hugely unifying event for our country on Sunday evening. We are firm in our commitment, any racist abuse whether online or off is not acceptable.

“We now have one man in custody and our investigation continues. If you think you have information on this post, we’d like to hear from you on 0161 856 4973, quoting incident number 109 of 12/7/2021. You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



“Anyone who has been a victim, or witness of hate crime, please do report it at your earliest opportunity, using 101, LiveChat or online at gmp.police.uk . Alternatively you can visit letsendhatecrime.com .”