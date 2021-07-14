Best MagSafe charging stands 2021
Charging stands and docks have been around for a while, but MagSafe changes the game when it comes to convenience. Now you can just snap any 12-series iPhone onto a MagSafe charging stand, and it will automatically begin charging at an optimal viewing angle. This is great if you need to continue to see and use your iPhone while it charges; I keep one on my desk at all times. So without further ado, may I present the best MagSafe charging stands on the interweb.www.imore.com
Comments / 0