Denton County 4-H members participated at the 75th Texas 4-H Roundup from June 8-10 in College Station. Texas 4-H Roundup, the pinnacle event for all of Texas 4-H, welcomed around 1,300 youth to compete in approximately 50 diverse competitions throughout the week. The contests included both qualifying events, where 4-H members qualified at their county and district contests to compete at the state level, and invitational events. Texas 4-H Roundup was open to senior level, or high school aged, 4-H members only this year. Additionally, the Texas 4-H Youth Development Foundation awarded more than $2.7 million in scholarships to 232 youths.