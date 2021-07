Gamers, have you taken a look at the Steam Deck? It is very much Valve’s answer to the Nintendo Switch, only it plays PC games. And while I am sure Valve is happy to be compared to such a popular console, I bet it doesn’t want to be associated with its shortcomings. The Nintendo Switch is still plagued with Joy-Con drift, after all. However, Valve is quite aware of the Switch’s biggest issue. So much so, that it has gone on record saying it hopes the Steam Deck avoids the Joy-Con drift flaw.