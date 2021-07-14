Cancel
White Bullet partners with Sygnal Association to help prevent piracy

The Drum
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLondon, UK 14th July 2021: IP protection company, White Bullet, has announced a collaboration with the Sygnal Association in Poland to help prevent ad-funded piracy. Established in 2001, the Sygnał Association protects the intellectual property rights of broadcasters, distributors, licensors, recipients of TV programmes and other multimedia content. Currently, it comprises 18 media and telecommunications companies operating in Poland.White Bullet is joining the Sygnal education campaign that provides lists of infringing websites to advertisers amongst others to stop funding piracy. White Bullet is also tracking the advertising funding Polish piracy and the impact of efforts on pirate revenues.

