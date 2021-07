Graphic cards are used to create an image out of binary data and rendering an image to monitor. For making the 3D image, the graphics card first creates a wireframe out of straight lines, which it then rasterizes, that is to say, converts it into pixels, and then adds lighting, texture, and color. A modern fast-paced computer game will require the computer to go through this process sixty or more times a second. Nowadays graphics cards are responsible for much more than simple text output to monitor. Their duties now include heavy-duty 2D and 3D rendering as well as video processing, these application has projected the growth of the global graphics cards market over the forecast period.