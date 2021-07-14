Cancel
The Associated Press

Condo inspections left to property owners in Minnesota

 10 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Some local building inspectors in Minnesota are fielding questions from residents worried about the safety of their condo buildings following the collapse of a tower in Surfside, Florida last month.

In Minnesota, there is no state requirement for regular inspections of condo buildings. But, state officials say Minnesota doesn’t face the same risks as Florida and has tough building codes that govern building construction.

“We’re not Florida,” said Scott McLellan, the state building official at the Department of Labor and Industry. “Minnesota has its own unique challenges, and it’s more having to do with our extreme temperatures and heavy snowfalls. ... Are we doing everything we should be here in our state for our perceived risks? I would say yes we are.”

The responsibility of maintaining and regularly checking condo buildings for structural issues rests with property owners in Minnesota, not local or state building inspectors, the Star Tribune r eported. Inspections are done on new construction, unless local governments opt out of that requirement.

In Florida, the Champlain Towers South building suddenly collapsed June 24. As of Tuesday, 95 people are confirmed dead while 14 people are still missing in the debris. Investigators are trying to determine what caused the collapse.

In Minneapolis, the city inspects apartment buildings regularly for code and safety compliance. Condo buildings are inspected on a complaint basis, when construction permits are required or when owners of a condo unit apply for a rental license.

