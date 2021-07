GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A pet who has been at the humane society for a while is still looking for a forever home. Annabeth is a 7 year old pit bull mix. The humane society shared before and after pictures to show how much healthier she has gotten in the last few months. They say she was found starving in someone’s yard. Luckily, she went to the right house and the family took her the humane society for help.