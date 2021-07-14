Backstage news on Daniel Bryan's current status

– During his Hall of Fame Podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T addressed the rumors of Daniel Bryan reportedly signing with AEW. Below are some highlights:. Booker T not being surprised by the news: “Hey bro, you know, there it is! I’m like Nate Diaz. I’m not surprised *laughs* I’m going to leave that last part off, but I’m not surprised at all, man, as far as guys making the switch and going over. You know, it’s war man. It really is, and these guys have every right to actually do it the way they want to do it if they’re not happy over here. Daniel Bryan has had a great career in WWE, he was making money, even on the independent circuit, this guy has put in the work. So, I’m not gonna hate. I’m not gonna hate. And the thing is, WWE shouldn’t hate either. Basketball players go to different teams every year. You know, we saw LeBron James leave Cleveland and say, ‘Man, I’m going to South Beach, where the women at! You know, it’s hot! The big houses!’ You know what I mean? I understand! I get it, man. I get it. If I was one of those guys, I might be thinking the same exact thing, just like with Daniel Bryan.”