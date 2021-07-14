Cancel
Mavericks: Previewing the Jason Kidd and Nico Harrison press conference

By Bates Yoakum
Cover picture for the articleThe Dallas Mavericks will hold a media availability session on Thursday, July 15 at 11:00 a.m. CT to formally introduce their new head coach, Jason Kidd, and new general manager, Nico Harrison. Owner Mark Cuban and CEO Cynt Marshall will also be available for questions. So what things should fans...

