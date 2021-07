In today’s crazy world, sedans with over 600 horsepower are not a wild idea. They are actually more common than you’d think and it seems like, if you want to keep up, you have to have at least that kind of power at your disposal. It’s insane but it’s true. Out of all of them, the BMW M5 stands out quite a bit, especially if it’s the Competition or CS model we’re talking about. Now that it has all-wheel drive, it can launch like a supercar, without roasting its tires to pieces.