Over the years, a number of journalists have walked through the doors of ESPN and managed to leave indelible impressions on the longtime sports network. So it can sometimes be surprising when an analyst leaves. However, this most recent departure may not be as surprising given recent events. Sports analyst Maria Taylor, and the network itself, formally confirmed that she is leaving ESPN. This move comes after an inner-company conflict involving co-worker Rachel Nichols. And interestingly enough, Nichols is not mentioned in any of the recent statements that were released.