Pope Francis leaves the hospital 10 days after surgery to have half his colon removed
Pope Francis has returned to the Vatican more than a week after undergoing surgery. The pope on Wednesday was discharged from a hospital in Rome 10 days after he underwent surgery to have half of his colon removed, The Associated Press reports. The Vatican's spokesperson said Francis visited the Santa Maria Maggiore basilica on his way home and "expressed his gratitude for the success of his surgery and offered a prayer for all the sick, especially those he had met during his stay in hospital."theweek.com
