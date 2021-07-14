Cancel
2D materials and interfaces can convert spin current into a vortex of charge current

By RIKEN
Phys.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnergy-efficient spintronic devices are closer to being realized thanks to a new mechanism predicted by RIKEN physicists for converting between electrical current vortices and a spin current. In addition to its negative electrical charge, an electron has a property known as spin, which can take one of two values: up...

