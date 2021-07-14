Cancel
The Weird Reason BrookeAB Is Being Accused Of Lying

By Jessica Reyes
BrookeAB, a popular variety streamer for 100 Thieves, has many hobbies outside of gaming. One of these interests includes books, which she recently mentioned on social media. She apparently likes reading so much that she vowed to read 50 books before the end of the year. However, that number now seems like a low bar, considering her claim that she already reached 30 books — a claim that some of her followers have disputed.

