PRITZKER TO MEET WITH BIDEN — COOK COUNTY’s TAX PROBLEM — TERRI BRYANT’s TRUMP TALK
Good Wednesday morning, Illinois. Let’s celebrate Chicago Park District bringing back the only-in-Chicago coed adult 16-inch softball tournament. h/t Tribune’s Zach Harris. BREAKING THIS MORNING: Pritzker headed to White House for meeting with Biden on bipartisan infrastructure plan: “Gov. J.B. Pritzker is one of three governors and five mayors who will join President Joe Biden at the White House on Wednesday for a bipartisan meeting on infrastructure,” reports Tribune’s Bill Ruthhart.www.politico.com
