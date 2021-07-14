Cancel
Cirrus Undergoes Company Rebrand with UI Messaging Enhancements and Intelligent Application™ to Streamline Customer Onboarding Process

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompany unveils platform enhancements and new website in response to wider market acceptance and increased industry demand for services. Cirrus, a provider of cloud-based document management software, has completed an extensive rebranding effort in response to accelerated company growth and an industry need for adaptive software to streamline lending and onboarding processes. Coinciding with the unveiling of the new brand, Cirrus launched an updated website, as well as its Intelligent Application™ enhancement, which enables sophisticated filtering and routing tools for multiple onboarding use cases within a financial institution. In addition, Cirrus announced a major upcoming messaging enhancement within the platform.

martechseries.com

