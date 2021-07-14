Cirrus Undergoes Company Rebrand with UI Messaging Enhancements and Intelligent Application™ to Streamline Customer Onboarding Process

Closer Consulting is pleased to announce the launch of their new quantum algorithms programming division. 2021 so far has been an impressive year for Closer, celebrating its 15 years of success with deeper penetration into the European market specifically in the UK along with taking up new clients from countries like USA, Canada and Australia. Deep diving into sectors like banking, insurance, manufacturing, automobile, and energy, Closer is capitalizing on client’s data habits, risks, trends, etc. to build more analytical models. With a diverse data scientist team, the company invests a quarter of its earnings into research & development to stay ahead in the market especially with data science in Portugal and the United Kingdom.