It’s Time to Optimize Your MarTech Solutions
We live in an era of marketing where technology has overtaken approach as a means of optimizing sales and marketing performance. Solutions from Salesforce, HubSpot and others are seen as the panacea for lead creation by way of creating visibility and frequency with the right audiences. The notion is that through application of these tools – seeded with content – organizations have solved the riddle of account-based marketing through brand creation, relationship management and, ultimately, client acquisition.martechseries.com
