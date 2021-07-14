Cancel
Technology

Wishpond Announces DTC Eligibility

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWishpond Technologies Ltd., a provider of marketing focused online business solutions, is pleased to announce, following its upgrade to the OTCQX® Best Market (“OTCQX”) on June 24, 2021, that the Depository Trust Company (“DTC”) has made Wishpond common shares eligible for electronic deposit at DTC. The Company believes that the opportunity to clear and settle trades in its common shares on the OTCQX should provide a more seamless experience for its U.S. shareholders.

