Wishpond Announces DTC Eligibility

Through the center’s resources, the performance marketing agency will benefit from access to large collaborative tech networks to fuel its growth. GainShare, the leading performance marketing agency in North America, will be joining 1871, Chicago’s premier technology and entrepreneurship center. The move strategically reinforces GainShare’s rapid growth and focus on leveraging technology as a key driver of continued expansion. Through the center’s technological offerings, experts and resources, GainShare is able to automate processes and allow for more advanced targeting and bring clients the thing that they want most – to gain share in their market and increase revenue.