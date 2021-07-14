Cancel
Inmar Intelligence Celebrates One Year of In-Store Media Offering, Today’s Leading Shopper-Centric Solution

By Globe Newswire
martechseries.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs consumers make their way back to shopping in person, In-Store Media takes the guesswork out of developing in-store marketing campaigns with a data-driven approach. Today marks the one-year anniversary since Inmar Intelligence, a data-driven technology-enabled services company, began executing In-Store Media in a transformational way where campaigns are data-informed and shopper-centric. In-Store Media gives Inmar Intelligence a proven touchpoint that reaches shoppers at the shelf and at the moment of purchase decision with both a measurable impression value and sales conversion.

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

