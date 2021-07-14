Inmar Intelligence Celebrates One Year of In-Store Media Offering, Today’s Leading Shopper-Centric Solution

Data Intelligence Company Recognized for Excelling in Stewardship, Policy, and Overall Governance Management. Collibra, the Data Intelligence company, announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Data Governance Solutions, Q3 2021 by Forrester Research. Collibra received the highest score among all vendors in the policy management criterion, the highest score possible in the data governance management criterion, and tied for the highest score in the stewardship management criterion. The company was also top ranked in strategy and market presence (tied).