At Boardmasters, days can be spent watching the country’s top pro surfers do their thing in the UK’s biggest surf competition, the Boardmasters Open, and noodling around the art installations, workshops, skate and BMX comps of the festival area on Fistral beach. Tickets for the main shows – featuring the likes of Loyle Carner, Slowthai, Jorja Smith and Jamie XX – have sold out, but you can still sign up for the resale list and there is availability for some of the after-parties at local club venues Berties and Sailors (from £13), as well as surf lessons (£36pp) and snorkelling and SUP safaris (£57).