Getting in ahead of the wall of capital that will follow federal banking reform should also prove almost as historic as the broader cannabis legalization movement. After Democrats swept control of the White House, the House of Representatives and the US Senate in January of 2021, cannabis stocks soared into the new year on the hopes of major legislative policy reform advances including the prospect of federal legalization. While waiting for this legislation cannabis markets have consequently fallen from their January 2021 highs, despite plenty of commentary by Democrats their cannabis agenda was coming fast.