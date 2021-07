The St. Louis Cardinals have a lot of things that need to be addressed, but what is the disconnect. So where do you go from here?. The St. Louis Cardinals have a lot of problems within their team, but it’s hard to say where the problems are originating from. They have a long history of winning, and this season has been historically bad for the Cardinals franchise, but where are the problems coming from? Looking back to last season, Mike Shildt showed great promise as the manager of the Cardinals roster, but after a big decline this season in the pitching, why are they struggling so bad?