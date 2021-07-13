Cancel
DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, July 13th, 2021

The thrillers that follow a character's journey after their loved one has been taken has become quite common. The demise of a puppy in John Wick or the family of Liam Neeson's character in Taken instantly come to mind. These films have simple goals in mind for their protagonists, which are often referred to in memes across social media. At a glance, Pig looks like it will follow in the footsteps of those films. However, it manages to take a similar plot, but add more substance in unexpected ways. Similar to John Wick, Pig is really good in ways that are unexpected.Director and co-writer Michael Sarnoski and co-writer Vanessa Block make their feature debut with Pig. The film follows Rob (Nicolas Cage), who lives alone in the the...Read the entire review »

Moviesnerdly.co.uk

‘Ripper Untold’ DVD Review

Stars: Phil Molloy, Jonathan Hansler, Chris Bell, Jacob Anderton, Sylvia Robson | Written and Directed by Steve Lawson. Ripper Untold is writer/director Steve Lawson’s fourth consecutive film with a historical setting after Bram Stoker’s Van Helsing, Saltwater: The Battle for Ramree Island and The Haunting of Alcatraz. And like them, it was filmed on a very limited budget. Can Lawson manage to make it work this time and not end up with another boring talkfest?
TV Showsreadjunk.com

DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (July 20th 2021)

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for July 20th 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: Star Trek Discovery – Season 3, The Walking Dead: Season 10, Spiral, Die In A Gunfight and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
Moviesnerdly.co.uk

‘D-Railed’ DVD Review

Stars: Lance Henriksen, Frank Lammers, Tonya Kay, Jack Betts, Everette Wallin, Shae Smolik, Daniel O’Reilly, Gregg Christie, Leticia LaBelle, Giovannie Espiritu, Val McAdoo, Carter Scott, Marvin Ryan, Brie Mattson, Anthony Jensen | Written by Everette Wallin, Suzanne DeLaurentiis, Dale Fabrigar | Directed by Dale Fabrigar. Written by Everette Wallin, Suzanne...
MoviesBryan College Station Eagle

RAY'S PICKS: 'The Penny Black' is a fascinating documentary

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend. The Penny Black (2021): I love documentaries. There’s a particular subgenre of the form that I refer to as “shaggy dog docs.” This one is based on a story told to the filmmaker by his friend, a curious guy named Will Smith. The story is this: His neighbor, a sketchy Russian thug, gave him a valuable stamp collection to hold for him, and then disappeared. And maybe that’s exactly what happened. But as this fascinating story plays out, you (and the filmmakers) begin to wonder if we might be dealing with the documentary equivalent of an unreliable narrator. I’m still not sure what I believe about the whole story. Let me know what you think!
Moviesthebrag.com

Glenn Danzig is releasing a spaghetti western vampire film next month

Glenn Danzig is set to release his last film, Death Rider In The House Of Vampires, across select US theatres from August 27. The flick is an homage to Italian spaghetti westerns and classic vampire films and serves as a follow-up to the rocker’s feature film directorial debut Verotika, which premiered in June 2019 to less-than-stellar views.
Moviesnerdly.co.uk

‘Jungle Run’ DVD Review

Stars: Richard Grieco, Wade Hunt Williams, Benjamin Bernard, Christian DeJesus, Jamie Petitto, Jack Pearson | Written by Marc Gottlieb | Directed by Noah Luke. With Dwayne Johnson’s big-budget Jungle Cruise due out from Disney soon, The Asylum was sure to be ready with their own cash in. And sure enough, here comes Jungle Run starring Richard Grieco and a bunch of people you’ve probably never heard of before fighting creatures rendered with questionable CGI.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

A New Exorcist Trilogy Is Heading To Streaming, Including One Original Star

Although the majority of Blumhouse Productions’ cinematic output are original offerings, in recent years, the production company has left its stamp on a few previously established horror properties, such as Halloween and The Invisible Man. Now we can add The Exorcist to the list, as Blumhouse is teaming with Morgan Creek to deliver a new trilogy of Exorcist movies that are going to streaming, and one of the stars of the original movie is involved.
Moviesdailydead.com

Blu-ray Review: THE WRAITH (Vestron Video Collector’s Series)

Back when we did our Class of 1986 series years ago, one of the films that I decided to champion was The Wraith from writer/director Mike Marvin, which I hadn’t really seen discussed a whole lot amongst genre fans. Hopefully, that will now change with the brand new Vestron Blu-ray that came out last week, because if there’s any justice in this world, this horror/action hybrid will finally end up on more folks’ radars with this new release. It may not be the most original genre movie to come out of the ‘80s, but considering its stellar cast, incredible soundtrack, and a handful of mind-blowingly great driving sequences, The Wraith is very much a movie that should earn a rediscovery phase now.
Comicspunchdrunkcritics.com

Comic-Con: ‘Blade Runner: Black Lotus’ Trailer Reveals The Animated ‘2049’ Prequel

One of the most exciting reveals of Comic-Con @ Home yesterday was the trailer for Blade Runner: Black Lotus. The footage was introduced during the panel event, and takes plact at a time between the classic Blade Runner and Denis Villeneuve’s Blade Runner 2049. The series centers on a previously unknown replicant, Elle (voiced by Iron Fist‘s Jessica Henwick), and the mystery surrounding her creation.
MoviesHBO Watch

Movies on HBO: “FREAKY”

A new premiere arrives on SATURDAY, JULY 24 (8:15-10:00pm) and to know what it is about all I have to say is “Freaky Friday with a wicked twist.” Okay, be patient, I’ll give you more than that. But, as soon as I stated the older movie title what comes to everyone’s mind is the concept of a mother and her teen child swapping bodies and the consequences thereof. It doesn’t matter if you are thinking of Barbara Harris doing the switch with Jodie Foster in the 1976 version or the one from 2003 with Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan. The movies were done with hilarity in mind by Walt Disney Pictures. The concept went on to get two adaptations for TV in 1995 and 2018, but I digress.
Moviesrue-morgue.com

Feast Your Eyes on the Trailer For “LILITH: A HORROR ANTHOLOGY”

Genre icons Vernon Wells (The Road Warrior, Commando), Felissa Rose (Sleepaway Camp, Return to Sleepaway Camp), Devanny Pinn (House of Manson, The Dawn), and Thomas Haley (Camp Twilight, Blind) star in the highly-anticipated new horror anthology, LILITH. LILITH, directed by Alex T. Hwang, and also starring Hunter Johnson (For Jennifer),...
Movieshorrornewsnetwork.net

Iron Studios Unearths Statue From 1932’s ‘The Mummy’

This is one collectible horror fans can really “dig”. Two variations of a 1/10-scale statue of the star of the classic Universal Monsters The Mummy will come to life next year, according to news.toyark.com. The realistic 10-inch-tall statue from Iron Studios will be released during the second quarter of 2022.
Moviesmxdwn.com

Movie Review: ‘Old’

Written and directed by M. Night Shyamalan (Unbreakable, The Sixth Sense, Split), Old (2021) sees a family (played by Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Emun Elliott/Alex Wolff, Embeth Davidtz/Thomasin McKenzie) on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly, reducing their entire lives into a single day. On the beach, they come across married couple Chrystal (Abbey Lee) and Charles (Rufus Sewell) with their daughter Kara (Kyle Bailey/Eliza Scanlen), married couple Jarin (Ken Leung) and Patricia Carmichael (Nikki Amuka-Bird), and a famous rapper (Aaron Pierre). All of whom seem to have ended up on this beach for a reason.
Moviesiconvsicon.com

‘The Shawshank Redemption’ Arrives on 4K Ultra HD and Digital September 14th

The Shawshank Redemption, which received seven Oscar® nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Original Score and Best Screenplay, will be released on Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack and Digital on September 14, it was announced today by Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. Released in 1994, the film marked the feature directorial debut of its screenwriter, Frank Darabont.
Internetmanofmany.com

Instagram Girls of the Month – July 2021

The world is taking a kicking but our favourite Instagram Girls keep on ticking. Indeed, their warm smiles, exotic travels, and vivacious personalities are like evergreen beacons of light in these crazy times, oozing off the screen and into our very souls. Okay, okay, so maybe we’re being a bit hyperbolic, but the point remains that these women have a palpable zest for experience and they aren’t afraid to show it. May their action-packed lifestyles help us keep our chins up and aspire to greater things. Here are this month’s top content creators.

