You might get another IRS tax refund this week by direct deposit or next week by mail
If you’re among the millions of Americans who have been waiting patiently for one of those coveted unemployment-related tax refunds, this could be your week. The latest batch of the long-delayed payments is now being distributed, the Internal Revenue Service said Tuesday, and they should begin to hit bank accounts as early as today. According to an updated timeline provided by the IRS, checks being sent by direct deposit will have a payment date beginning July 14, while those being sent by mail will go out beginning July 16.www.fastcompany.com
