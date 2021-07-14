AI, Cloud Stock Five9 Floats Near Breakout On 'BIG Innovations'

This week, popular video conferencing platform Zoom announced its intentions to acquire Five9, Inc., a pioneer in cloud contact centers, in an all-stock transaction valued at $14.7 billion. The acquisition will mark Zoom’s official entry into the already teeming CCaaS space (contact center as a service), where it will have to contend with heavyweights such as Cisco, AWS, Avaya, Mitel, NICE, Genesys, 8x8 and Twilio. Zooming (no pun intended) out a bit, this deal also represents a big play on Zoom’s part to insert itself into the vast enterprise IT market, where businesses increasingly seek unified solutions and the simplicity and consistency they offer. Let’s take a closer look at the proposed deal and how it will potentially bolster Zoom’s overall value proposition for the enterprise.