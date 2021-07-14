Cancel
AI, Cloud Stock Five9 Floats Near Breakout On 'BIG Innovations'

By MATTHEW GALGANI
Investor's Business Daily
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoosted by award-winning 'BIG' innovations, Five9 (FIVN) is floating right around a new buy point. To kick off 2021, the provider of cloud-based contact center solutions was named a winner in the 2021 BIG Innovation Awards in January. In addition to recognizing the artificial intelligence-driven Five9 Agent Assist offering, the...

www.investors.com

Comments / 0

