Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Better-for-you blueberry pancakes

By Anita L. Arambula
sandiegouniontribune.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI love pancakes. They played a significant role in my childhood, and I have so many beautiful memories associated with them. Like how spending the night at Grandma and Grandpa’s when my sisters and I were children meant we got Grandma’s from-scratch pancakes for breakfast the following day. The size of dinner plates, her pancakes were thick with a slightly chewy texture and an almost yeasty flavor that I still crave. We’d slather them with margarine and pour on an excess amount of Karo light corn syrup (Grandma’s favorite topping for her pancakes). It was heaven.

www.sandiegouniontribune.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wheat Flour#White Flour#Blueberries#Cooking Spray#Food Drink#Greek#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesPosted by
DoYouRemember?

10 Disgusting Foods Your Grandparents Ate In The ’50s, ’60s, And ’70s

Growing up, we were all familiar with the picky-eater. And most of us had a phase. You know the routine: imploring all the old tricks, spread your food around the plate, pretend to take bites, give a fake “Mmm… that’s good,” capped off with an “All done, may I be excused?” Yeah, Mom never did fall for it, but it was worth a try. And for those that were cynical of the choosey eater, we want you to hold that thought because today we are counting down the most disgusting dishes from the past. No, we’re not talking about Brussel sprouts, creamed spinach, or Aunt Fran’s mysterious casserole with raisins. Sorry, Aunt Fran, we’re taking it a step further.
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

What Happens to Your Body When You Eat Pancakes

Pancakes are a staple breakfast item—especially on the weekends when you have time to go out for brunch or host a gathering at your place. However, making them your top breakfast option on a regular basis could cause you to feel a number of undesired symptoms. Below, you'll see just...
Recipestastywoo.com

This is The Oldest PECAN PIE Recipe (from 1925)

This is the oldest pecan pie recipe, which originates from 1925. In fact, the pecan pan was promoted by the company which made corn syrup (that is the 2nd-most known ingredient), after the nuts. This original pecan pie is very easy-to-make. It will take you about one hour. Ingredients:. For...
Recipesthecountrycook.net

MARINATED TOMATO CUCUMBER SALAD

This recipe for Marinated Tomato Cucumber Salad takes advantage of those abundant summer vegetables and combines them with the most deliciously easy marinade!. I'm not sure there are other vegetables that scream "summer!" quite like tomatoes and cucumbers. Most home gardeners always plant tomatoes and cucumbers because they are very easy to grow. And they grow in abundance! I love to make this Marinated Tomato Cucumber Salad recipe to use up those garden veggies as a fresh side dish for my summer meals. It also makes a wonderfully light lunch too. The marinade really brings out the best in the vegetables while still allowing their natural flavors to shine through. If you haven't made marinated tomato cucumber salad before, I hope you'll give this recipe a try!
Recipesrecipetineats.com

Peach Cobbler

This Peach Cobbler recipe comes to you from a Southern lady I know who is everything you imagine a Southern lass to be: a big personality, big laugh, big heart, and a very (very!) big appetite for life and food. You’ll love how the syrup is made using peach juices,...
RestaurantsNews Channel 25

You can get 58-cent short stacks of pancakes for IHOP’s anniversary

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Restaurant chain IHOP is celebrating its 63rd anniversary this year by...
Recipestastywoo.com

Mad Chocolate Fudge Cake

This wicked chocolate fudge cake is so rich, chocolatey and packed delicious flavor, ideal for chocoholics everywhere! Plus, it is very simple and easy to make! You will need around half an hour to prepare it and you are getting a beautiful and moist chocolate fudge cake that you will love it! Here is the recipe:
Recipescookitonce.com

TACO PIE RECIPE

PREP TIME: 10 MINS | COOK TIME: 20 MINS | TOTAL TIME: 30 MINS | YIELD: 4. If you are looking for a delicious, easy, and quick meal to serve even on the busiest days, this Taco Pie is your best option! Plus, you can easily double the recipe without breaking the bank.
Recipestheprincegeorgejournal.com

Queenie Cooks: Grandma Evelyn’s Chicken Salad

Grandma Evelyn’s Chicken Salad is, at least to me, the epitome of what Old-Fashioned Southern Chicken Salad should be. I do like many of the more modern versions as well - from chicken pasta salads to curried chicken salad to varieties including grapes, nuts, and all kinds of exotic ingredients.
Recipesbutterwithasideofbread.com

PEACH CAKE WITH CINNAMON GLAZE

Peach Cake with Cinnamon glaze topping made with classic ingredients, including fresh peaches! Lovely spiced cake with chunks of flavorful peaches with a fabulous cinnamon topping. Great way to use fresh peaches!. I got this fabulous recipe from my sister-in-law Rachell {we call her Raz. It feels funny to even...
Newport, RIprovidencejournal.com

If you can't have enough blueberry cake recipes

In case anyone is still looking for sweet blueberry recipes, here are two. One is a classic bundt from a Newport innkeeper and the other is from "The Taste of Home Baking Book," the food publisher of a magazine with well-tested recipes. Blueberry Bundt Cake. 3 cups flour. 1½ cups...
RecipesKenosha News.com

2. 3-Ingredient Banana Pancakes

You don’t have to wait for Sunday morning to make pancakes. This healthy, easy, three-ingredient recipe from @thebigleybasics is perfect for an everyday treat. 3-Ingredient Healthy Pancakes! 🥞 ##healthyrecipe ##easyrecipe ##healthyathome ##pancake ##easybreakfast ##whatieat ##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage ##fy ##foru ##diet.
Food & Drinksjamiesfeast.com

Coffee Muffins with Mocha Buttercream Frosting

These coffee muffins with mocha buttercream frosting are the new trend across many coffee to go shops, cafeterias, pastry shops, and some restaurants in Europe. They go perfectly with a cup of coffee or tea in the morning and seems like people are accepting this delicious autumn trend quickly. My friend Claudio gave me this recipe. And what can I say – homemade, intensive, chocolatey and smell like autumn – ideal breakfast! Try them:
Food & DrinksHerald Community Newspapers

Better-for-You Summer Snacking

(Family Features) For many families, the summer months offer a break in routine, and that extra time around the house or gathering with loved ones can lead to increased snacking opportunities. However, that warmer weather can also be accompanied by a desire for sweet treats. To satisfy that sweet tooth...
Recipestimesnewspapers.com

When You Know Better, You Bake Better

Time was, my mother judged people by the dessert they brought to a potluck. People who brought cupcakes made from a mix thinking they could pass them off as homemade were only fooling themselves. Trust me. My mother knew. Just like she knew without tasting it if a cookie had been baked with off-brand shortening rather than Crisco.
Recipesrecipes.net

Spiced Maple Pancakes Recipe

These maple pancakes are generously spiced with nutmeg, cinnamon, and cloves. The fluffy pancakes take on a warm flavor that’s perfect with tea. Mix flour, baking powder, and salt together in a bowl. Whisk milk, egg, 2 tablespoons vegetable oil, maple syrup, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves together in a separate...
Recipesbellyfull.net

Zucchini Ricotta Pancakes

This post may contain affiliate links. Read our disclosure policy. These Zucchini Ricotta Pancakes are light, creamy, and filling, with a hint of lemon and zucchini speckled throughout. Plus, easy! Drizzled with a little honey, they are melt-in-your-mouth incredible!. After you’re done devouring these, make our Lemon Ricotta Pancakes, too!

Comments / 0

Community Policy