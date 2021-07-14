Better-for-you blueberry pancakes
I love pancakes. They played a significant role in my childhood, and I have so many beautiful memories associated with them. Like how spending the night at Grandma and Grandpa’s when my sisters and I were children meant we got Grandma’s from-scratch pancakes for breakfast the following day. The size of dinner plates, her pancakes were thick with a slightly chewy texture and an almost yeasty flavor that I still crave. We’d slather them with margarine and pour on an excess amount of Karo light corn syrup (Grandma’s favorite topping for her pancakes). It was heaven.www.sandiegouniontribune.com
