Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kalamazoo, MI

Shakespeare’s Pub Celebrates 18th B-Day with 44 New Draft Beers

By Chelsea Rose
Posted by 
103.3 WKFR
103.3 WKFR
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Shakespeare's Pub in Kalamazoo is getting ready to observe their 18th Anniversary!. As posted on their Facebook page, Shakespeare's Pub is turning 18 and is inviting everyone to enjoy a specialty draft list to celebrate the occasion. The celebration, happening on Monday July 19th, will feature drafts that previously have...

wkfr.com

Comments / 0

103.3 WKFR

103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo, MI
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

103.3 WKFR plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
City
Kalamazoo, MI
Kalamazoo, MI
Restaurants
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Restaurants
Kalamazoo, MI
Lifestyle
Kalamazoo, MI
Food & Drinks
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakespeare
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer#Drafts#Food Drink#Shakespeare S Pub
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Michigan State University
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Posted by
103.3 WKFR

Time Stops at KVCC as Iconic Wheel of Time Sculpture is Torn Down

City crews removed a piece of art from downtown Kalamazoo and some think that is a good thing. Here's what people are saying about the Wheel of Time at KVCC. We're not yet sure where this ranks on the scale of controversy. The dislodging of the Wheel of Time statue near the Kalamazoo Valley Museum and the KVCC campus downtown Kalamazoo, is probably closer to the bemused wonderment over demolition of the Milham Park dam than the outrage of the deportation of the Bronson Park statue and fountain.
Kalamazoo County, MIPosted by
103.3 WKFR

Thursday Night Kalamazoo Farmers Market Gives It A Different Vibe

Now all we need to is the weather to hold up. The Kalamazoo Farmers Market, which is already temporarily relocated to Mayor's Riverfront Park, is again shaking things up a little and trying something different. It's the nighttime Farmers Market, Thursday evening, July 22nd, beginning at 5pm and going until 10pm. Now we can debate just how night time it is, as we still have plenty of daylight past 9pm, but for people who can't do daytimes hours, due to work, or simply have too much going on on Saturdays with kids' sports, this might be a nice alternative.
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Marks Solemn 20th Anniversary

Honor the 343 firefighters who died on 9/11 by climbing the equivalent of 110 stories at Wings Event Center. Honor the heroes at the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. It's hard to believe that it's been 20 years since the unthinkable terrorist attacks on America that stunned the nation on September 11, 2001. Two thousand nine hundred seventy-seven Americans lost their lives that day, including 343 New York firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice at the twin towers.
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
103.3 WKFR

Downtown Kalamazoo Salsa Cook-off 2021 Being Held July 24th

With restaurant week if full effect, the downtown area is gonna be buzzing this weekend as the Downtown Kalamazoo Salsa Cook-off is set to return on July 24th. Many of the cook-offs last year had to be put on hold, but with Covid numbers going down in Kalamazoo, things are finally starting to open up again. The announcement was made through the cities' website, as they gear up for a busy weekend:
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
103.3 WKFR

Charcuterie Board Start-Up Coming to Downtown Kalamazoo This Fall

You've seen the amazing and artistic meat and cheese boards? You can pick one up for your party or learn to create your own at The Grazing Table Kalamazoo. It's almost impossible to spell yet even tougher to resist. A charcuterie (shar-KOO-ta-REE) board is a sampling of a variety of meats, cheeses, olives, nuts, fruit, crackers, bread, jelly and other ingredients often presented in an artistically pleasing way on a wooden cutting board. Regarding a charcuterie, the presentation is almost as important as the elements that comprise it.
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
103.3 WKFR

Damn! Milham Park Dam, Waterfall Goes The Way of the Milham Park Zoo

The Portage Creek dam in Milham Park was, yes was, in place for almost a hundred years. Like the saying goes, "oh, the stories it could tell". And here's the strange part. You read some of the stories about the demolition and you come away with more questions than answers. The city officials say that they talked to historians and others and nobody know why it was built in the first place. But, they determined several years back that it was in bad shape and should be removed. Then, maybe it's a fair question to ask, if you can spend close to a half million dollars to get rid of it, why not toss in a few more dollars and fix the thing?
Albion, MIPosted by
103.3 WKFR

Work to Restore the Iconic Albion Coca-Cola Mural has Begun

After several years of fundraising and planning, restoration work has begun the historic Coca-Cola mural. A downtown beautification project for Albion that began in late 2018 sparked a parallel effort by two native residents. While the first was focused on the overall downtown area, two women spearheaded an effort to restore the historic Coca-Cola mural. Janet Domingo and Linda Kolmodin, volunteer co-chairs of the Albion Community Foundation, according to MLive. The estimated cost to restore the sign was $50,000.
PetsPosted by
103.3 WKFR

Tiny Pup, Porsche, Is Hoping to Wiggle Her Way Into Your Heart

Today, for Dog Days, we met this tiny puppy named Porsche. Porsche is only 3 months old and is suspected to remain small. Although, it's difficult for the SPCA of SW Michigan to accurately determine how big an animal may grow because they often don't know who the animal's parents are.
Posted by
103.3 WKFR

Why is There a Banana Nailed to a Light Post? Only in Kalamazoo…

I would love to hear a logical explanation for this one. Scrolling through Kalamazoo's Reddit I noticed a post from u/DaboiGw that showed something rather odd with the caption, "Only in Kalamazoo"... Yup. That's a banana that appears to have been nailed to a light post. Confused, I went to...
Posted by
103.3 WKFR

Pictures From The 8th Annual Mackinac City Mustang Show

There is always some time that is needed to get away and head up north to unwind a little bit. That's exactly what Mackinac City and their annual Ford Mustang Festival is all about. They recently held their 8th annual Ford Mustang Stampede Festival and as always, drove in thousands of people from across the bay and area, to get a glimpse of some of the nicest Mustangs made from 1964, all the way up to 2021. Not only did it bring in thousands of people, but their capacity had been filled from registered drivers for the show.
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
103.3 WKFR

Did You Know: Wendy’s Dave Thomas Lived In Kalamazoo

Wendy's is one of the biggest fast food chains in the country, but anyone born in the late 90's and up may not remember that the fast food chain's major icon wasn't a cartoon character, but the founder of the company Dave Thomas. Dave would often appear in television commercials with a light hearted comedic approach, looking to add personality to the brand. His passing at 69 in 2002 meant the world would no longer get to know him as the face of Wendy's. But there are some interesting things about the man that I only recently discovered.
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
103.3 WKFR

An Alarming Trend Continues with Another Restaurant Closure

Kalamazoo will have to find a new place for pizza as a downtown favorite is closing for what they are calling a "wellness interval." It was March 16, 2020 when Governor Whitmer issued Executive Order 2020-9 closing restaurants, cafes, coffee houses, bars, taverns, brewpubs, distilleries, clubs, movie theaters, indoor and outdoor performance venues, gymnasiums, fitness centers, recreation centers, indoor sports facilities, indoor exercise facilities, exercise studios, spas, and casinos in the face of the Coronavirus pandemic. Three long months later, in June, bars and restaurants were cautiously re-opened at 50 capacity. Since then, despite the fact that all restrictions have been lifted, the restaurant industry not 100% healthy. Just this past week, we've seen staffing issues close Central City Tap House for a short time and Clementine's, one of the most popular places in the beach town of South Haven is closing on Sunday- one of their busiest days.
LifestylePosted by
103.3 WKFR

Vacation at the Love Shack in Northern Michigan

Lookin' for a love getaway? Forget the Atlanta highway- take US 41 to a romantic, secluded Airbnb in Marquette that's called the love shack, baby. If you have a certain type of fantasy, this is your dream come true: a truly off-the-grid vacation experience. There is no electricity and cell phone service is unreliable at this one bedroom, half-bath tiny house on a 500' cliff overlooking Lake Superior. "The Love Shack" airbnb rents for $109/night.
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
103.3 WKFR

Downtown Kalamazoo Egyptian Restaurant ‘Cairo’s Kitchen’ Opening July 26th

The long awaited arrival for the new Egyptian food style restaurant in Downtown Kalamazoo, 'Cairo's Kitchen,' is set to open Monday July 26th, according to their website. Late in 2020 the family put up signage at the building located in The Exchange Building at 155 W Michigan Ave Suite 1D, Kalamazoo MI 49007. However they are fully prepared to bring a new eating experience to Downtown Kalamazoo, as they made the official announcement on their website:
Three Rivers, MIPosted by
103.3 WKFR

Take a Look at This New Women’s Gym Opening Soon in Three Rivers

A new gym, which targets fitness for women, is opening soon in Three Rivers. As a woman, there have definitely been some times where I've felt uncomfortable in the gym. Whether that had to do with my own insecurities or, unfortunately, the random man that decides to interrupt the workout for a "chat" or ogle from across the room...it wasn't always pleasant. Now, before you jump to the "not all men" argument...I know. And I'm certainly not blaming men for every instance of a woman feeling uncomfortable in a gym.
Michigan StatePosted by
103.3 WKFR

This Houseboat in Saugatuck is One of the Coolest Airbnb’s in MI

Can you think of a better way to disconnect from a stressful world than floating?. Floathaus of Saugatuck is a very highly rated vacation spot on Airbnb. Hosted by Jessica (an Airbnb superhost) this West Michigan hidden jewel has 53 reviews resulting in an impressive average 5 out of 5 star rating. This adorable two bedroom, one bathroom house boat can comfortably sleep 6 people with 3 total beds at $375 a night.
PetsPosted by
103.3 WKFR

Maxx Loves Chin Rubs and Peace & Quiet. Adopt Today From the SPCA

Maxx is a 13 year old, gorgeous, long haired cat who is looking for a new home. He was a little shy when he visited with us in studio this morning but seemed very low-key. Maxx's story is a little sad. On his paperwork the listed reason for his surrender to the SPCA is that he has been "miserable for 7 years". That's just breaks my heart! Every animal deserves to be in a happy home and at 13, Maxx is WELL overdue.
Michigan StatePosted by
103.3 WKFR

5 Fun Facts About Cicada Killer Wasps in Michigan

Cicada Killer Wasps look and sound dangerous, but do we have anything to worry about?. Remember when you were a kid afraid of bees or wasps and your parents would say something like "if you don't mess with them, they won't mess with you?" That's what the experts say about these large wasps. Howard Russell in the Department of Plant Pathology at Michigan State University says you don't have to worry so much about their surprisingly large stingers,

Comments / 0

Community Policy