Microsoft and NEC Expand Strategic Partnership to Boost Business Resiliency and Growth

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 10 days ago

Microsoft Corp. (Microsoft) and NEC Corporation announced an expansion of their decades-long collaboration. Through a new multi-year strategic partnership, the companies will leverage Microsoft Azure, Microsoft 365, NEC’s network and IT expertise, including 5G technologies, and each other’s AI and IoT solutions to help enterprise customers and the public sector across multiple markets and industries further accelerate their cloud adoption and digital transformation initiatives.

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Satya Nadella
#Microsoft Japan#Nec Corporation#Strategic Partnership#Microsoft Corp#Nec Corporation#Digital Workplaces#The Nec Group
Comments / 0

Community Policy