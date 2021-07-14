Cancel
Business

GBK Collective Expands Expertise in Fintech, Adds Harvard Prof. Marco DI Maggio as Strategic Advisor

By AIT News Desk
 10 days ago

GBK Collective, a leading marketing strategy, consumer behavior and analytics consultancy, announced the appointment of Dr. Marco Di Maggio, Ogunlesi Family Associate Professor of Finance at Harvard Business School (HBS) to its advisory board, further strengthening GBK’s expertise in the financial services, technology and FinTech markets. A foremost expert on FinTech and market strategy, Professor Di Maggio collaborated with numerous companies in multiple industries, from consumer lending to asset management and cryptocurrency markets, to raise capital, launch new products, deal with regulatory challenges, exploit customer data and design novel revenue models. He holds a PhD in Economics from MIT.

