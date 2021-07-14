Ubihere Launches Crowdfunding Campaign on StartEngine to Transform Tracking, Locating, Mapping In Areas Without GPS
Raise Offers Unique Opportunity to Own Equity in NASA-based, Patented AI Geospatial Tracking Technology. Ubihere, a company that develops real-time, artificially intelligent spatial awareness solutions that allow for accurate tracking of location, movement, and actions in complex environments, has launched an equity crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine. Ubihere’s solutions use next-generation location systems to keep track of items in GPS-deprived environments such as remote, mountainous regions; or in office and hospital corridors.aithority.com
