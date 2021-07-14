Cancel
Ubihere Launches Crowdfunding Campaign on StartEngine to Transform Tracking, Locating, Mapping In Areas Without GPS

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 10 days ago

Raise Offers Unique Opportunity to Own Equity in NASA-based, Patented AI Geospatial Tracking Technology. Ubihere, a company that develops real-time, artificially intelligent spatial awareness solutions that allow for accurate tracking of location, movement, and actions in complex environments, has launched an equity crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine. Ubihere’s solutions use next-generation location systems to keep track of items in GPS-deprived environments such as remote, mountainous regions; or in office and hospital corridors.

aithority.com

