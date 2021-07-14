Cancel
ON24 Digital Experiences Help Zendesk Increase Pipeline And Bookings

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 10 days ago

Leading CRM Company UsesON24 To Engage Prospects And Grow Their Business. Zendesk, a trusted and beloved CRM customer service software company and the champion of great customer service everywhere for everyone, is delivering ON24 (ONTF) digital experiences that are having a direct impact on the company’s pipeline and revenue. With the ON24 Digital Experience Platform, Zendesk is generating qualified sales leads and increasing pipeline and bookings.

aithority.com

