ON24 Digital Experiences Help Zendesk Increase Pipeline And Bookings
Leading CRM Company UsesON24 To Engage Prospects And Grow Their Business. Zendesk, a trusted and beloved CRM customer service software company and the champion of great customer service everywhere for everyone, is delivering ON24 (ONTF) digital experiences that are having a direct impact on the company’s pipeline and revenue. With the ON24 Digital Experience Platform, Zendesk is generating qualified sales leads and increasing pipeline and bookings.aithority.com
