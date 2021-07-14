Crypto Asset Rating Inc launched Composite Index For Crypto Tokens

The U.S. economy is on the path to a speedy recovery from the damaging recession it was faced with in the early months of the coronavirus pandemic. One reason we have to thank for this recovery is government spending on Treasury and mortgage securities. Of course, this highly active spending period led to high risk-taking across the market. Cryptocurrency was one of the biggest beneficiaries of this risk-taking by far. But what happens when this risk-taking cools down? Investors hedge their investments. And one way crypto investors are hedging their digital currency buys is with BarnBridge (CCC:BOND-USD). The BarnBridge crypto promises portfolio stability, even in a volatile asset class.