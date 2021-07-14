Crypto Asset Rating Inc launched Composite Index For Crypto Tokens
For more than a decade now, cryptocurrencies, utility tokens, security tokens have played a significant role and grabbed many financial companies’ attention. In 2019, many large institutions started protecting investors from cryptocurrencies; in contrast, some significant exchanges have started providing Bitcoin’s derivatives. With the mainstream market infrastructure has emerged, the asset class is now more accessible for institutional investors. Crypto Asset Rating Inc launched Composite Index for crypto tokens on Crypto Business World platform. Crypto Asset Rating Inc is one of the fastest growing fintech companies globally.aithority.com
