Teltech Launches Its New Privacy-Focused Second Phone Number App, SwitchUp

Dell’s Mobile Connect app has been shipping in the company’s PCs for a while now. It predates Microsoft’s Your Phone service, and frankly, it’s offered better and more functionality since day one. The biggest example of this is that it’s always had iOS support, something that Microsoft hasn’t even publicly attempted. These days, Dell Mobile Connect can even transfer files from your iPhone to your PC at AirDrop-like speeds, mirror your iPhone’s screen, and more. It does all of that stuff with Android too, but Android is a much more open operating system and it’s not as impressive.