Teltech Launches Its New Privacy-Focused Second Phone Number App, SwitchUp

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 10 days ago

SwitchUp Creates A More Effective Way To Manage Multiple Phone Numbers From One Device, Without The Spam Calls. Teltech Systems, creators of the award-winning robocall blocking app RoboKiller, announced the newest addition to its portfolio, SwitchUp. SwitchUp allows users to seamlessly manage multiple phone numbers from one device, making it easy to switch between personal and business-related calls and texts. Unlike other second phone number apps in the market, SwitchUp has 99% effective spam call and text blocking powered by the award winning app RoboKiller to ensure SwitchUp phone numbers are free from unwanted messages.

Switchup, Phone Numbers, Apps, Personal Security, Dating Online, Teltech Systems, Facebook Marketplace
