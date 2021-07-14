Leading Asian Crypto Exchange Liquid Enables Stellar USDC
Stellar-powered USDC takes off with access on one of Asia’s largest licensed exchanges; Liquid provides users with fee-free withdrawals of the newly-enabled asset. Leading cryptocurrency exchange platform Liquid Group, Inc. (Liquid) and the Stellar Development Foundation (SDF) announced that Stellar USDC is now available to Liquid’s exchange customers. Liquid is proud to announce that it is adding multi-chain support for USDC by expanding into a Stellar-based version. By bringing multi-chain support for selected cryptocurrencies, Liquid is looking to increase interoperability, solve issues arising from recent spikes in blockchain fees, and improve service levels for their customers.aithority.com
