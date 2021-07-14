ProVantageX Announces Partnership With WideOrbit

Seamless integration of two of the most powerful linear TV platforms in the industry with fully automated solutions ranging from supply-side to demand-side. ProVantageX (PVX) announced that it has partnered with WideOrbit, the market leader in broadcast TV and radio inventory and revenue workflow management, to create an integrated solution for supply-side inventory yield optimization. The announced integration has the potential to revolutionize the way stations manage and sell their commercial spots, boosting revenue and increasing labor efficiencies. To accomplish this, PVX’s state-of the art optimization engine will integrate with WideOrbit’s best-in-class ad management solution, WO Traffic, and WideOrbit’s Audience Delivery Optimization (ADO) toolset that was developed for Networks. WideOrbit’s ADO for Networks has delivered more than $800 million in contracted audience liability savings to WideOrbit Cable Network clients and is expected to add similar value to PVX / WideOrbit station clients.