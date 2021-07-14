Community First Health Plans To Enter The Affordable Care Act Marketplace Leveraging Softheon’s Cloud Enrollment And Billing Solution
Community First Health Plans (Community First) has partnered with Softheon, a leading cloud-based health insurance exchange and private exchange technology provider, to enter the expanding Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplace. Entering the ACA supports Community First’s efforts to bring quality care to the citizens of Bexar County in South Texas.aithority.com
