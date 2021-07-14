Community First Health Plans To Enter The Affordable Care Act Marketplace Leveraging Softheon’s Cloud Enrollment And Billing Solution

Value-based health care continues to gain momentum, on Capitol Hill as well as within the industry. “The transition to value has been an ongoing effort for the past decade,” said Allison Brennan, senior vice president of government affairs for the National Association of Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs). “We have a shift in value that is born out of the fact that our health care system needs to move away from focusing on volume of service to focus on whole-person care, as well as value of care. The shift to value has received strong bipartisan support. We really have seen support from legislators and policymakers on both sides of the aisle.”