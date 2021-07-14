Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Community First Health Plans To Enter The Affordable Care Act Marketplace Leveraging Softheon’s Cloud Enrollment And Billing Solution

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 10 days ago

Community First Health Plans (Community First) has partnered with Softheon, a leading cloud-based health insurance exchange and private exchange technology provider, to enter the expanding Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplace. Entering the ACA supports Community First’s efforts to bring quality care to the citizens of Bexar County in South Texas.

aithority.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Plan#Health Care Plan#The Affordable Care Act#Community First#The Aca Marketplace#President Ceo#Softheon Helps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health Insurance
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
Related
HealthHealthcareFinanceNews.com

Fourteen healthcare groups support the Value in Health Care Act

AHIP, the American Hospital Association and the American Medical Association are among 14 national health stakeholder groups that are praising the introduction of legislation to accelerate the move to value-based payments and alternative payment models. The groups sent a letter to Reps. Peter Welch (D-Vt.), Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.), Darin LaHood...
Virginia StateArmy Times

The illusion of choice: VA care more equitable

In his opinion piece, “Health equity for women, minority veterans can be achieved only through choice,” Darin Selnick argues that VA has failed to ensure equitable access to quality care for all veterans, and that the solution to this problem is to “get the VA out of the way” by completely privatizing Veteran healthcare. [SJL1] It seems like a simple and straightforward solution … except that it glosses over basic facts about health equity and the quality of care at VA.
HealthTwin Falls Times-News

Health Care Buzz: What is a pre-existing condition and how does it work with insurance: Before and After the Affordable Care Act/Obamacare – Part 2

In part 1 of this 2- part series, we outlined the definition of a pre-existing condition. Definition: Most insurance companies use one of two definitions: “Objective standard” definition, a pre-existing condition is any condition for which the patient has already received medical advice or treatment prior to enrollment in a new medical insurance plan. (Think job change.) Under the broader “prudent person’ definition, a pre-existing condition is anything for which symptoms were present and a prudent person would have sought treatment.
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

GuideWell Strengthens Commitment To Provide Innovative Solutions To Health Plans

JACKSONVILLE ,Fla., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GuideWell Mutual Holding Corporation ( GuideWell), the parent to a family of forward-thinking companies focused on transforming health care, has renamed its diversified business segment, which includes PopHealthCare, Onlife Health and GuideWell Connect, to GuideWell Venture Group as it embarks on its next phase of growth.
Mental HealthPosted by
TheStreet

2021 Outlook On The Digital Health Solutions For Behavioral Health Management Global Market - Behavioral Health Solutions For The Pediatric Population Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Digital Health Solutions for Behavioral Health Management Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The World Health Organization (WHO) made the following statement many years ago, "There is no health without mental health". Today, as the COVID-19 pandemic ravages the...
Healthhealthitsecurity.com

Transforming Digital Health: Implementing Strategy & Best Practices for a Successful RPM Program

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced health systems and hospitals to change the way they think about healthcare delivery, and to embrace innovative platforms like remote patient monitoring. Through RPM, they can monitor patients at home, rather than in the hospital or clinic, and adjust care management as needed. They can also collaborate with patients on their care, offering resources and guidance they may ultimately improve health and wellness and boost clinical outcomes.
HealthHealthcare IT News

Zero Trust architecture: key tips for protecting health data and IoT

Now more than ever it's critical that hospitals and health systems take the necessary precautions to secure their systems and data from cybersecurity threats. For most hospitals and health systems, it's a matter of when, not if, a cyberattack occurs. While the Zero Trust security model has been around for...
Health ServicesThrive Global

David Totaro of BAYADA Home Health Care: “We must remove partisanship from healthcare”

We must remove partisanship from healthcare: Home care is a win-win for everyone, and should not be seen as a Republican- or Democrat-backed venture. 90% of Americans prefer to age at home, and it saves government money by keeping people out of costlier institutions. Regardless of party affiliation, we will all continue to get older, and most of us will need to continue to receive healthcare. Home care is something that we can all get behind.
Healthprecinctreporter.com

Financial Challenges from Lack of Affordable Health Care

According to results from a new Commonwealth Fund survey, Americans who have suffered the most during the COVID-19 pandemic are also the most likely saddled with medical bill problems and debt. The Commonwealth Fund, a foundation that promotes a high-performing health care system that achieves better access and improved quality,...
HealthInsurance Journal

Beazley Enhances ‘Virtual Care’ Coverage for Growing Telehealth and Wellness Sector

Specialist insurer Beazley has enhanced its pioneering Virtual Care policy, which provides comprehensive protection against the interconnected risks facing digital health and wellness organizations. First launched in the U.S. in 2017 for the telehealth sector, demand for Virtual Care coverage has increased significantly during the pandemic in line with the...
HealthHealthcareFinanceNews.com

Signify Health care coordination tech launches in more than 50 hospitals

Value-based care analytics and technology company Signify Health is launching a solution called Transition to Home in more than 50 hospitals to provide Medicare patients with clinical and social care support as they transition from the hospital to the home, the company announced this week. The solution is designed to...
Healththehealthcareblog.com

Nasdaq’s Dario Health ($DRIO) Does Double Acquisition to Build-out Chronic Condition Care Platform

The “platform-ization” of chronic condition care continues among digital health companies and Nasdaq-traded Dario Health ($DRIO) has acquired TWO different startups in 2021 alone to augment their core diabetes management offering and keep up. Both wayForward and Upright are now under the Dario Health banner and CEO Erez Raphael reveals the strategy behind the two buy-outs — which cost the company just about $30M each and will add digital behavioral health and musculoskeletal care for chronic pain to the Dario experience.
BusinessDOT med

RAYUS Radiology acquires Foundation Radiology Group

RAYUS Radiology has acquired Foundation Radiology Group, a multisite company operating in seven states. Equipped with 100 radiologists for on-site and teleradiology services, Foundation serves more than 45 health systems, community hospitals, academic medical centers and outpatient imaging facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky and Virginia. “I...
Health Servicesgreenville.com

Siemens Healthineers and Prisma Health Join Forces to Innovate Healthcare for South Carolina

Siemens Healthineers and Prisma Health have announced a 10-year strategic relationship to help create a better state of health for South Carolina. This Value Partnership is focused on healthcare innovation, workforce development, and improving health care for patients and communities served by Prisma Health. Through this relationship, Siemens Healthineers and Prisma Health will deploy the latest generation of medical technology at all Prisma Health sites, collaborate to improve the delivery of clinical services, and form an Intelligence Insights Center with the goal of advancing healthcare.
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Nemours Children's Health System Celebrates The CARING For Social Determinants Of Health Act

WILMINGTON, Del., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nemours Children's Health (Nemours) applauds the leadership of Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE-At Large) and Congressman Gus Bilirakis (R-FLA-12) for advancing the CARING for Social Determinants of Health Act (H.R. 3894), which the Energy and Commerce Committee passed out of committee today. Nemours has been a leading advocate on the health and social needs of children and policies that clarify how states can address these needs through Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP).
Healthbenefitspro.com

Value in Health Care Act introduced in House would bolster ACOs

Value-based health care continues to gain momentum, on Capitol Hill as well as within the industry. “The transition to value has been an ongoing effort for the past decade,” said Allison Brennan, senior vice president of government affairs for the National Association of Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs). “We have a shift in value that is born out of the fact that our health care system needs to move away from focusing on volume of service to focus on whole-person care, as well as value of care. The shift to value has received strong bipartisan support. We really have seen support from legislators and policymakers on both sides of the aisle.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy