Xentris Wireless Names Chris Whetstone as Director of Product Line Management of Military & Government Services
Xentris Wireless has named Chris Whetstone as Director of Product Line Management of Military & Government Services. In this role, Whetstone will be responsible for developing the company's EXO Charge product line which delivers dismounted power solutions that enhance the lethality of today's Warfighter. He will serve as a senior member of the Military & Government Services business team.
