Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Xentris Wireless Names Chris Whetstone as Director of Product Line Management of Military & Government Services

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 10 days ago

Xentris Wireless has named Chris Whetstone as Director of Product Line Management of Military & Government Services. In this role, Whetstone will be responsible for developing the company’s EXO Charge product line which delivers dismounted power solutions that enhance the lethality of today’s Warfighter. He will serve as a senior member of the Military & Government Services business team.

aithority.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Bailey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Product Management#Xentris Wireless#Exo Charge#Warfighter#The Dismounted Warrior#U S Army
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
MilitaryDaily Herald

BAE Systems Receives Concept Development Contract for OMFV Program

The U.S. Army has awarded BAE Systems, Inc. a contract for the concept development phase of the Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV) program. During this phase, BAE Systems will further develop a design that will meet - with ample growth and adaptability - the Army’s needs for lethality, mobility and survivability on future battlefields.
Businessaithority.com

Whatfix Strengthens Partnership With Microsoft To Improve Digital Adoption

No Code Digital Adoption Platform Launches Full Integration With the Microsoft Dynamic 365 Suite to Improve Digital Adoption and Help Enterprises Unlock Business Potential. Whatfix, a leader in Digital Adoption Solutions (“DAS”), announced a new addition to their technology partnership with Microsoft to support enterprises in adopting the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Suite. This new full integration supports Dynamics 365 Sales, Marketing, Customer Service and Field Service modules. Through this strategic partnership, enterprises will be able to access Whatfix’s fully integrated, no-code DAP (Digital Adoption Platform) to improve employee onboarding and training, support and change management, while unlocking the full value of Microsoft Dynamics 365 to enable enterprise teams to exceed revenue and growth goals. Whatfix is already a part of the Microsoft ISV Connect program and has developed several integrations for other Microsoft products including Whatfix Assist, a content search and sharing apps for Microsoft Teams.
Businessaithority.com

RAIsonance, Inc. Joins Microsoft For Startups Program

RAIsonance Selected for Microsoft for Startups Program Designed to Help the World’s Most Promising B2B Startups Quickly Scale. RAIsonance, Inc., a family of Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML)-based technology companies headquartered in the Denver Tech Center, dedicated to solving today’s critical health and safety challenges, announced today that they have been named the newest member of Microsoft for Startups. This global program provides the tools and resources B2B startups need to rapidly build their business. As a member in the program, RAIsonance will have exclusive access to Microsoft’s technologies, including Azure, as well as a streamlined path to selling alongside Microsoft and its global partner ecosystem.
BusinessSFGate

Cover Desk Names Janet Tuttle as New Director of Accounting Services

AUSTIN, Texas (PRWEB) July 21, 2021. Cover Desk is proud to announce Janet Tuttle as its new director of accounting services. An insurance accounting veteran with 35 years of training and consulting experience, Tuttle brings a wealth of knowledge to the accounting function at Cover Desk, with plans to focus on both internal and external processes and offerings.
Businessnhbr.com

Prototek acquires Midwest additive manufacturing services provider

Contoocook-based Prototek, a provider of rapid prototyping and low volume production services for precision machined and sheet metal fabricated parts, has acquired Midwest Protyping, one of the nation’s largest independent additive manufacturing services businesses and a leader in digital (3D) manufacturing. The companies will create a single destination for increasingly...
Businessaithority.com

Clari Appoints Confluent CMO Stephanie Buscemi to Board Of Directors

Former CMO of Salesforce brings over two decades of marketing, product management, and operations leadership to board of directors. Clari, the revenue operations leader, announced that Stephanie Buscemi, CMO of Confluent—and former CMO of Salesforce has joined the company’s Board of Directors. Buscemi brings two decades of marketing, product management, and operations leadership experience to Clari’s board. At Confluent, Buscemi is helping organizations unlock the full power of data in motion with real-time data flow and processing.
Businessthecustomer.net

Talkdesk Unveils CX Strategy Value Framework

Talkdesk®, Inc., the global customer experience leader for customer-obsessed companies, today unveiled the Talkdesk CX Strategy Value Framework, a customizable blueprint to help organizations define and then execute on their contact center customer experience (CX) strategies. The CX Strategy Value Framework is designed to provide a seamless Talkdesk customer journey and allow businesses to focus on the initiatives that will deliver the greatest impact on their CX success.
Electronicsxda-developers

Nokia is lending its name to a new line of smart home lighting products

Nokia is a household name when it comes to mobile phones thanks to the brand’s dominance before the rise of smartphones. Today, Nokia is no longer in the business of making phones, though you’ll still see their name on the shelves since they’ve licensed their brand name to HMD Global, a Finnish smartphone maker. Smartphones aren’t the only “smart” product that Nokia is willing to slap its name on, though. Meet Nokia Smart Lighting, a suite of smart home lighting and electrical control products.
Sacramento, CAtechwire.net

Deloitte Names IT Exec Moin to Managing Director Role

This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. A longtime executive in the tech industry has been named a managing director by Deloitte, rejoining a company where he spent his formative years in the sector.
Businessprogressivegrocer.com

Advantage Group International Names Senior Director, U.S. Client Service

Advantage Group International, a global adviser for CPG and grocery business-to-business engagement, has appointed Stephanie Peisert to the role of senior director, U.S. Client Service. Peisert joins the Toronto-based organization to support the American CPG supplier and grocery retailers that rely on the insight of the Advantage Report to increase understanding and facilitate better relationships with their partners.
Economygitconnected.com

Signs of an Inexperienced Product Manager

For software developers. So you know when to “manage up” or get out. The product manager (PM) can make your life as a developer amazing or miserable. As the link between business and engineering, they can also make or break the product and the company. PMs come from various backgrounds...
Businessidahobusinessreview.com

Brek Cranney named managing director at Rabo AgriFinance

Jon Maughan retires as managing director of the Mid Mountain region of Rabo AgriFinance after a 40-year banking career in southern Idaho. Brek Cranney has been named the new managing director. He is a native of Preston. After graduating from Brigham Young University in 1982 with a degree in agricultural economics, he went on to a 40-year career in as an ag lender, including spending the past ten years with Rabo AgriFinance.
ElectronicsPosted by
TheStreet

Aiper Smart Continues Innovative Excellence With New Vision For Smart, Wireless Product Lines

NEW YORK, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aiper Smart, the leader in intelligent, smart housekeeping solutions since 2017, announced today that the company is expanding its product range with new smart products including cleaning devices, automated sweepers and smart lawn mowers. Aiper Smart is constantly innovating, producing ever-better devices for indoor and outdoor smart cleaning. The company is known for best-in-class, cordless pool cleaners that are the most popular cleaners for homeowners and constant best sellers on Amazon.com. Thanks to smart, wireless, robotic products, homeowners do not have to rely on inefficient, second-rate products that don't have the power or capacity to manage all unwanted pool debris.
Businessaithority.com

Serverfarm Appoints Jochem Steman to Lead Colocation Business in Europe

Amsterdam-Based Infrastructure Executive Joins Global Leadership Team to Meet Soaring Enterprise Demand. Serverfarm, the innovative data center developer and operator, is proud to announce the addition of Jochem Steman to its leadership team. Steman, a respected leader in the infrastructure and data center space, will take on the role of Serverfarm’s VP of Colocation Europe. In this newly created position, Steman is charged with leading the company’s colocation services across the most critical data center markets in Europe, including Amsterdam, where Serverfarm owns and operates facilities.
Businessaithority.com

Twilio Completes Acquisition Of Zipwhip, A Leading Provider Of Toll-Free Messaging In The United States

Acquisition strengthens Twilio’s messaging business by offering another affordable, trusted channel option. Direct carrier connectivity ensures toll-free remains a trusted, high-engagement channel for businesses looking to connect with customers via messaging. Combined companies to explore expansion opportunities for toll-free messaging channel. Twilio the leading cloud communications platform, announced the successful...
Softwareaithority.com

Synchronoss Announces Major Upgrade to Its Comprehensive Network Management Suite

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc., a global leader and innovator of cloud, messaging and digital solutions, announced a major update to Synchronoss spatialSUITE, its integrated set of online solutions for network design and asset management. The spatialSUITE 8.6 enhancements, which include the introduction of two new products, greatly simplify planning, collaboration, implementation and management of both fiber and hybrid fiber-coaxial (HFC) networks.
Computersaithority.com

StorageOS Provides Civo With Cloud Native Storage to Support Lightning-Fast Managed Kubernetes Development and Deployment Service

StorageOS implementation addresses critical challenges faced by MSPs, including slow provisioning of storage resources, unresponsive vendor partner support, and ability to compete competitively in an increasingly crowded marketplace. StorageOS, a leader in cloud native storage management, announced that the company has provided Civo with persistent cloud native storage volumes to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy