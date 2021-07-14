Hitachi Completes Acquisition Of GlobalLogic

TAIPEI, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan Cement Corp. (TCC Group) announced its subsidiary, Taiwan Cement Europe Holdings BV (TCEH), has finalized the acquisition of 60.48% share of Italy-based energy storage company ENGIE EPS SA on July 20, 2021 at a price of EUR17.10 per share and a total investment of EUR132 million. The new company name, New HOrizons Ahead (NH OA), has also came into effect. According to Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF), after the acquisition of NH OA, NH OA TCC will be in fourth place in the global energy storage power output, and become a major supplier of high-end electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure. TCC Chairman Nelson Chang values the acquisition and has led a team of top management to Italy for the official closing of the transaction and to convene the first board meeting. Through this acquisition, TCC Group will be the only group in Taiwan to have in-house R&D, manufacturing and managing capabilities of green energy, battery cell, energy storage, and EV fast charge infrastructure. Furthermore, NH OA has a joint venture with the world's fourth largest automaker, Stellantis (i.e. Free2Move eSolutions) and has been actively expanding the deployment of Southern Europe's largest EV fast charging infrastructure that includes bi-directional vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology. Through such energy storage technology, Free2Move eSolutions has been building the largest virtual power plant in Southern Europe.