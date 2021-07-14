Hitachi Completes Acquisition Of GlobalLogic

Cancel
Hitachi, Ltd. announced that it has completed the acquisition of GlobalLogic Inc. pursuant to the terms of the definitive agreement signed on March 31, 2021. As announced in the press release dated March 31, Hitachi Global Digital Holdings LLC (“HGDH”), a U.S. subsidiary of Hitachi, has acquired 100% of the outstanding shares of GlobalLogic Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (“GlobalLogic Worldwide Holdings”), the parent company of GlobalLogic, and GlobalLogic Worldwide Holdings and GlobalLogic have become wholly owned subsidiaries of HGDH.

