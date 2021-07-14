Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Belarus targets rights activists, journalists with raids

By YURAS KARMANAU
Posted by 
KRMG
KRMG
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Qo8E_0awTfRlA00

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Authorities in Belarus on Wednesday raided offices and homes of dozens of human rights activists and journalists in a crackdown that comes just a day after the country's authoritarian president promised to “deal with” non-governmental organizations he accuses of fomenting unrest.

Law enforcement officers raided the homes of several advocates at the prominent Viasna human rights center, as well as offices of other Belarusian NGOs and homes of activists and journalists in various regions of the ex-Soviet state.

More than 40 raids took place all across the country.

“The most massive assembly line of repressions in the country's modern history has been activated in Belarus,” Andrei Bastunets, head of the Belarusian Association of Journalists, told The Associated Press after the group's office in Minsk was raided on Wednesday morning.

The renowned Viasna center has been monitoring human rights in Belarus for a quarter-century. Authorities revoked its credentials in 2003 and its leader, Ales Bialiatski, was arrested in 2012 and spent two years behind bars.

In the midst of Wednesday's raids targeting Viasna on Wednesday, Bialiatski's whereabouts were unknown.

Other organizations targeted in the raids included the Belarusian Helsinki Committee, the World Association of Belarusians, the For Freedom movement and the Gender Perspectives association.

According to Viasna, journalists and rights activists in cities of Orsh, Grodno, Brest and others were also targeted in raids.

Last week, authorities conducted more than 30 raids targeting journalists and media organizations in the capital Minsk and other regions. Seven journalists have been detained, including those working for the Nasha Niva newspaper which has been banned by the authorities. A total of 39 journalists are currently behind bars, either awaiting court appearances or convicted to prison terms.

Belarus' State Security Committee — the KGB — announced earlier this month it was conducting a large-scale operation to “purge radically-minded individuals."

On Tuesday, President Alexander Lukashenko promised to bring to justice 1,500 NGOs and journalists he alleged were “funded from abroad.” He claimed during his visit to Moscow on Tuesday that Western-funded organizations were fomenting unrest and denounced their alleged actions.

“We have started to work very actively to deal with all those NGOs, ... which were effectively promoting terror instead of democracy,” Lukashenko said.

Belarus was rocked by months of protests after Lukashenko’s August 2020 election to a sixth term in a disputed vote that was widely seen as rigged.

Belarusian authorities responded to the protests with a massive crackdown, including police beating thousands of demonstrators and arresting more than 35,000 people. Leading opposition figures have been jailed or forced to leave the country, while independent media outlets have had their offices searched and their journalists arrested.

Sviatlana Tsikhaouskaya, Lukashenko's main challenger in the August 2020 election, who was forced to leave Belarus and is in exile in Lithuania, tweeted Wednesday that Lukashenko “wants to desolate the whole country.”

“The regime continues its massive attack on human rights defenders, activists, journalists,” Tsikhanouskaya wrote.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
4K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freedom Movement#Ukraine#Lithuania#Kyiv#Ap#Belarusian#Ex Soviet#The Associated Press#Brest#State Security Committee#Kgb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Human Rights
News Break
Public Safety
Place
Europe
Related
ProtestsPosted by
AFP

Rights groups raided as Belarus pursues crackdown

Belarusian security services on Wednesday raided a dozen human rights and opposition groups as President Alexander Lukashenko's regime clamps down on civil society in a months-long crackdown on dissent. The raids came a day after Lukashenko vowed to "find and bring to justice" all of his country's "wretched NGOs" in a meeting with Russian leader and key ally Vladimir Putin. The notorious KGB targeted at least five independent human rights organisations -- including the prominent Vyasna group and the Belarusian Helsinki Committee -- and detained several activists. Vyasna has been monitoring mass arrests that followed huge anti-Lukashenko protests last year. The group said that at least nine rights activists were detained including its chairman, Ales Belyatsky.
AdvocacyBirmingham Star

Belarus Police Target Vyasna, Other NGOs With Raids

MINSK -- Belarusian police have raided the offices of 12 nongovernmental organizations, including the Vyasna human rights center and the Belarusian Helsinki Committee, as authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka further ramps up his crackdown on opponents and dissent. Activists said the offices searched on July 14 also included those of the...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Belarus leader vows to keep up raids of NGOs, media outlets

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The longtime leader of Belarus vowed Thursday to continue a crackdown on civil society activists he regards as “bandits and foreign agents.”. President Alexander Lukashenko chided officials in his administration for allowing the operation of non-governmental organizations that he called “harmful to the state.”. “A mopping-up...
ImmigrationPosted by
KRMG

Lithuania passes laws to curb migrant arrivals from Belarus

VILNIUS, Lithuania — (AP) — Lithuania’s parliament on Tuesday passed new legislation aimed at curbing an influx of migrants crossing its borders that it accused neighboring Belarus of orchestrating. In an 84-1 vote with 58 abstentions, the 141-seat Seimas passed the amendments that include a fast-track procedure enabling the speedier...
Protestsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Poland Detains Rights Activist From Siberia On Russian Red Notice

Polish authorities have detained Russian human rights activist Yevgeny Khasoyev, acting upon a red-notice request from Moscow via Interpol. Khasoyev, who is from the Siberian region of Buryatia, told RFE/RL that he was detained on July 21 and will be held for 48 hours until a Polish court decides on his possible extradition to Russia.
PoliticsPosted by
KRMG

Russia returns remains of Napoleon-era general to France

MOSCOW — (AP) — Russia on Tuesday repatriated the remains of one of Napoleon's most trusted generals after their discovery in the country two years ago. The coffin with the skeleton of Charles-Etienne Gudin, one of Napoleon's closest allies, was brought to the entrance of the Moscow Vnukovo airport building on a horse-drawn cart accompanied by men in 19th century French military uniform.
Public SafetyPosted by
KRMG

Feds charge 4 in Iran plot to kidnap activist in US, others

NEW YORK — (AP) — An Iranian intelligence officer and three alleged members of an Iranian intelligence network have been charged in Manhattan with plotting to kidnap a prominent Iranian opposition activist and writer in exile and take her back to Tehran, authorities said Tuesday. An indictment in Manhattan federal...
Militarynationalinterest.org

Russian Tanks Got a Taste of U.S. TOW Missiles in Syria

In February 2016, Syrian rebels filmed a video of a TOW missile streaking towards a T-90 tank in northeast Aleppo. Here's What You Need to Remember: When Moscow intervened in Syria in 2015 on behalf the beleaguered regime of Bashar al-Assad, it also transferred around thirty T-90As to the Syrian Arab Army, as well as upgraded T-62Ms and T-72s. The Syrian military could desperately use this armored infusion, as it had lost over two thousand armored vehicles in the preceding years—especially after Syrian rebels began receiving American TOW-2A missiles in 2014.
MilitaryPosted by
Daily Mail

Military translator, 30, who helped US soldiers in Afghanistan is beheaded by the Taliban sparking new alarm for the interpreters left as the West withdraws

The killing of a former military translator by the Taliban has sparked new alarm among interpreters fearing attacks as Western forces pull out of Afghanistan. Sohail Pardis is reported to have been beheaded by extremists after he was attacked outside Kabul. His family said he was dragged from his vehicle...
POTUSNewsweek

Ilhan Omar Demands Answers From White House on Airstrike in Somalia

Representative Ilhan Omar, a Minnesota Democrat, is pushing back on Democratic President Joe Biden's administration's decision to airstrike in Somalia. The Pentagon has claimed the strike was targeted against suspected members of the al-Shabab East-African terrorist organization. "I have been deeply engaged on this question throughout my time in Congress,...
Militarynationalinterest.org

The U.S. Army Is Prepared to Counter Russia's Plan to Destroy It

Here's What You Need To Know: Moscow has made increasing use of allied irregular forces and private mercenary companies to lead operations in Ukraine and Syria, bolstered by Russian advisors, military equipment and training. This approach has been inspired in part by Western engagement with allied proxies in conflicts ranging from Vietnam to Libya and Afghanistan.
PoliticsPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Top international official in Bosnia bans denial of genocide

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina — (AP) — The top international official in Bosnia on Friday outlawed denial of genocide in the Balkan country to counter attempts by Bosnia’s Serbs to deny the scope of the 1995 massacre in Srebrenica, Europe's only post-World War II genocide. The International Court of Justice and the...
SocietyPosted by
WSB Radio

Rights groups take French racial profiling case to top body

PARIS — (AP) — After months of government silence, leading rights organizations and grassroots groups took France’s first class-action lawsuit targeting the nation’s powerful police machine to the highest administrative authority Thursday, to fix what they contend is a culture of systemic discrimination in identity checks. The 220-page file, chock...
Protestsartforum.com

Cuba Punishes Protesters Via Summary Trials and Imprisonment

Following the landmark protests begun July 11 in the streets of Havana, the Cuban government has begun cracking down on freedom-seeking demonstrators by subjecting them to summary trials and imprisonment, with the result that human rights groups are on high alert. Following the arrest of more than six hundred protesters, whose detention local activists are tracking via a spreadsheet, Human Rights Watch decried the government’s response to the unprecedented demonstrations as an act of “brutal repression,” while PEN America called out Cuban authorities for “muzzling independent thought, action, and ideas.”
Politicspersecution.org

Azerbaijan Ignores European Court of Human Rights, Continues Human Rights Violations

07/23/2021 Washington D.C. (International Christian Concern) – International Christian Concern (ICC) has learned that on July 22, 2021, the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) issued a verdict against Azerbaijan for unlawfully detaining an Armenian citizen and torturing him from the years 2009 until 2011. On the same day of the ECtHR ruling, Azerbaijan sentenced 13 Armenians to six years in prison. This sentence comes after the submission of many complaints to various international bodies that Azerbaijan is unlawfully detaining and abusing captured Armenians following the 44-Day War in Nagorno-Karabakh (Armenian: Artsakh) in the Fall of 2020.
PoliticsPosted by
KRMG

Power vacuum rattles Haiti in wake of president's killing

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — (AP) — Pressure is mounting on the man who claims to be Haiti's leader in the aftermath of the president's assassination, with at least two other officials claiming to be the legitimate head of government amid a race to fill the political power vacuum. Interim Prime Minister...

Comments / 0

Community Policy