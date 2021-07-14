Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Pokémon GO Fest Lava Hour: Groudon Raid Guide Mini

By Theo Dwyer
bleedingcool.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe road to GO Fest 2021 has begun. On Sunday, July 18th, 2021, the second day of GO Fest in Pokémon GO, every Legendary Pokémon that has ever been in raids will return for a block of battles during the day. As we count down the days until the event launches, Bleeding Cool will host a series of mini raid guides that offers the top 10 overall counters and then the top 10 non-Shadow and non-Mega counters. In addition to this, these guides will point out species with shared weaknesses so that you can create raid squads with multiple uses. Finally, each guide ends with a breakdown of the raid schedule for GO Fest 2021: Day Two. This guide will focus on Lava Hour: Groudon.

bleedingcool.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Raid#Lava#Bleeding Cool#Non Shadow#Ice Beam Shadow#Regigigas#Cresselia#Virizion#Heatran#Therian Forme Landorus#Uxie Mesprit#Therian Forme Thundurus#Zekrom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
Pokemon
Related
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Pokémon GO Countdown: 4 Days Until GO Fest 2021

The countdown to GO Fest 2021 in Pokémon GO has begun! This is the second year in a row that Niantic is hosting GO Fest as a remote event, allowing players to participate in the festivities from home for a fraction of last year's price. GO Fest 2021 will run on Saturday, July 17th from 10 AM through 6 PM and Sunday, July 18th from 10 AM – 6 PM. Day One will focus mostly on Pokémon in the wild, with habitat-themed hours and a boosted Shiny rate. Day Two will focus on raids, with every Legendary Pokémon featured in the history of the game (at least one Forme of each) coming back to Tier Fives. As we get closer and closer to the launch of GO Fest 2021, you can stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for coverage of the event as well as helpful preparation guides.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

All event-exclusive Legendary Pokémon raids in Pokémon Go Fest 2021 Raid Day’s Frost Hour

Pokémon Go Fest 2021 has more moving parts than most events that Niantic puts on, and that is with it just running over two days. Depending on when you are playing, you will be dealing with different bonuses, rewards, and content that typically change every hour. Specifically for day two, which runs on July 18 from 10am to 6pm local time, every Legendary Pokémon that has ever been available in Pokémon Go will be back in the raid rotation.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

How to trade in Pokémon Go: The step by step guide

Trading has long been a staple of the Pokémon series. From obtaining Pokémon not native to one’s version of a game to evolving certain Pokémon, trading emphasizes interactivity between trainers. This feature is also available within the mobile title Pokémon Go, allowing players to trade with one another using just their mobile device. But like with other features within the game, there are some restrictions regarding the feature that limit the types of players that you can trade with.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Mewtwo Returns To Raids In Pokémon GO Ahead Of GO Fest 2021

This weekend is going to be very exciting for most Pokémon GO players… and maybe a bit overwhelming for some. Don't worry, though. Bleeding Cool is here to keep you up to date on what's going on in this game, even when it seems that… well, everything is. This weekend is GO Fest 2021 which will, on Sunday's raid-focused second day, feature every Legendary Pokémon (at least on one of their Formes) in raids. Before that happens, though, the main Tier Five feature is switching. Mewtwo replaces Deoxys in raids starting today. Let's get into the details.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

When does Pokémon Go Fest 2021 start in Pokémon Go?

Pokémon Go Fest 2021 is set to be a massive two-day event in Pokémon Go for players to earn various rewards, exclusive Pokémon encounters, and the chance to face several legendary Pokémon. Despite it being a huge event, the festivities do not last for long. So you need to act fast to make sure you don’t miss all of the bonuses, celebrations, and big events that are set to happen. So when does Pokémon Go Fest 2021 start, and what time do all of the events take place in Pokémon Go?
Video Gamesnewsbrig.com

Pokémon Go Fest 2021 Special Research guide: How to catch Meloetta

Pokémon Go Fest 2021 includes a new set of Special Research tasks that will, ultimately, let players catch Meloetta, the Normal/Psychic-type Mythical Pokémon from the Unova region. Like previous Mythical Pokémon Special Research quests, it’s a multistep process, with plenty of rewards and Pokémon encounters that will make the to-do list worth it.
Video GamesPolygon

Pokémon Go Virizion raid guide: Best counters and movesets

Virizion is one of the Legendary Swords of Justice Pokémon in Pokémon Go’s tier five raids. In our Pokémon Go guide, we’ll list out Virizion’s weaknesses and best counters, as well as the best movesets to give it. Virizion weaknesses and counters. Virizion is grass- and fighting-type, making it extremely...
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Pokemon GO Fest 2021: Raid Hours Explained

This year on the second day of Pokemon GO Fest, Niantic Labs has introduced a new mechanic to shuffle raids over the eight hours of programming. There four different themed hours over the course of the day with legendary and mythical Pokemon featured as bosses according to the theme. So, if any trainers in our audience have missed out on recent legendary raid events, we recommend stepping into the fest as soon as possible.
Video Gamespokemonblog.com

Video: There’s only a few more hours before Pikachu Rock Star will make its Pokémon GO debut during Pokémon GO Fest 2021

Niantic has announced a new event for Pokémon GO. Read on below to learn more:. More Pokémon GO Fest 2021 details, as well as a preview of a new Ultra Unlock!. Pokémon GO Fest 2021 is quickly approaching, and we’re so excited to finally share more details on what to look forward to this year—including a new Ultra Unlock! Want to catch up on what we already shared? Check out the main event announcement, the Sunday gameplay reveal, and the Google Play sponsorship details blog!
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Will Hoopa Be Catchable At Pokémon GO Fest 2021?

A new datamine into the code of a recent Pokémon GO update has set the community ablaze with speculation. The PokeMiners have discovered references to the Mythical Pokémon Hoopa in a Special Research meant to be introduced at Pokémon GO Fest 2021. This research, titled Strange Rings, deals with the influx of Legendary Pokémon in raids with the situation seemingly blamed on the unreleased Pokémon Hoopa. However, there seems to be a catch to this new discovery… or, rather, a lack thereof. Let's take a look at the details.
Video Gamespokemonblog.com

Pokémon GO Fest 2021 Special Box with one Incense, two Super Incubators, 50 Poké Balls and three Remote Raid Passes now available for 480 PokéCoins

Niantic has announced a new event for Pokémon GO. Read on below to learn more:. More Pokémon GO Fest 2021 details, as well as a preview of a new Ultra Unlock!. Pokémon GO Fest 2021 is quickly approaching, and we’re so excited to finally share more details on what to look forward to this year—including a new Ultra Unlock! Want to catch up on what we already shared? Check out the main event announcement, the Sunday gameplay reveal, and the Google Play sponsorship details blog!
Video Gamesfbtb.net

PokéMondays: Pokémon GO Fest 2021 Was a Blast

When I started playing Pokémon GO again last week, I had no idea what I was in for. I re-downloaded the app and started catching Meltans galore in hopes of getting a shiny, maybe even two to evolve one into a shiny Melmetal (mission accomplished btw but I had to do it over several accounts). My two boys wondered why I was so fixated on my phone all of a sudden and swiping like crazy. Once they realized it was Pokémon GO, they asked if they could play it too. I said sure why not. The few days last week leading up to the weekend, we would drive around our neighborhood and to try and catch Pokémon.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

All Pokémon Go Fest 2021 Desert Mountain times and all Pokémon spawns in Pokémon Go – Wild and incense boosted

Pokémon Go Fest 2021 is a celebration event in Pokémon Go that occurs once a year. It’s the perfect opportunity to capture various rare and legendary Pokémon during the two-day event, from July 17 to 18. On the first day, July 17, it’s all about Pokémon spawns, featured in four habitats that will be rotating each hour. During the second hour is the Desert Mountain habitat. These are all Pokémon Go Fest 2021’s Desert Mountain Pokémon spawns, both wild and incense boosted. You will need to purchase a Pokémon Go Fest 2021 ticket to participate in these spawns and attempt to capture them in your local area.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Mega Gengar Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: July 2021

Gengar is currently in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO. With GO Fest 2021 wrapped, we can switch our focus to raiding this Ghost/Poison-type Mega Evolved Pokémon. With this guide, you can build a team of the best counters and understand Gengar's Shiny rate. Top Mega Gengar Counters. Pokebattler, which calculates...
Video GamesGamespot

Pokemon Go Fest 2021 Day 2 Guide: Legendary Raid Schedule

Pokemon Go Fest 2021 is just around the corner. The two-day event takes place July 17-18, with different Pokemon and activities awaiting players each day. Whereas day 1 is themed around catching wild Pokemon, day 2 is all about Raids, and you'll have another chance to encounter every single Legendary that has appeared in Pokemon Go to date throughout the day.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Pokémon GO Fest 2021 Review: Worth The Hype?

This past weekend, mobile developer Niantic, known for Pokémon GO, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, and Ingress, hosted their annual Pokémon GO Fest as a remote event for the second year in a row. Previously held as a series of in-person events in various locations around the world, Pokémon GO Fest was made accessible to everyone with a mobile ticket starting last year as a response to the pandemic. Now, one year later, the event continued the same way… with some in-person activity added to certain locations. Let's take a look at this event and determine if it was worth the hype.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

All increased spawns for Pokémon Go Fest 2021

Pokémon Go Fest 2021 is going to be a great time for players to celebrate around the world. This is a virtual event where players from all over participating in their respective time zones. The festival starts on July 17 and focuses on four habitats rotating every hour. Each habitat is filled with diverse, rare Pokémon for players to capture. To make sure players stay on top of all things Pokémon, the Pokémon Go Fest 2021 will have habitat rotation times and increased Pokémon spawns. Players will require a Pokémon Go Fest 2021 to participate in these spawns and habitat rotations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy