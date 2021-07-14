Cancel
Ravens Have Pressure to Win This Season With So Many Pending Free Agents

By Todd Karpovich
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have 19 unrestricted free agents after this season, adding more pressure to a deep playoff run.

Several of these players have key roles with the team, including center Bradley Bozeman, tight end Mark Andrews, defensive end Calais Campbell, safety DeShon Elliott, fullback Pat Ricard and nose tackle Brandon Williams.

That's a lot of talent to replace if these players test the free-agent market.

The Ravens also want to reach a contract extension with Lamar Jackson, and that could cost them $40 million annually. As a result, there won't be as much money for other free agents.

"It will change the way that we do contracts, potentially," DeCosta said earlier this offseason. "We will have to be probably a little bit more careful about which players we sign and which players we don’t sign. We may lose some good, young players.

"That’s unfortunately just the salary cap age that we’re in, and it happens to every single team. So, we’ll be aggressive, if possible. I think the Draft will continue and will always remain the lifeblood of this organization when it comes to building this team and building the roster, and Draft picks will be more important than ever.”

For example, Andrews could be looking for a deal along the lines of San Francisco's George Kittle, the highest-paid tight end at $15 million per season, or Kansas City's Travis Kelce at $14.3 million annually. Bozeman could also be looking for a contract that pays him $10 million to $12 million annually.

The Ravens have a deep and talented roster this season, but the future is uncertain. The team needs to take advantage of these playmakers and make a run at the Super Bowl.

That's certainly the focus of the players.

"I’m focused on getting a Super Bowl. I’m focused on getting better," Jackson said. "I’m focused on working with my teammates right now. ... Like I said before, I’m focused on winning right now. I’m trying to bring a Super Bowl here."

Ravens Unrestricted Free Agents in 2022

  • Defensive end Calais Campbell
  • Nose tackle Brandon Williams
  • Wide receiver Sammy Watkins
  • Fullback Patrick Ricard
  • Cornerback Jimmy Smith CB
  • Linebacker Chris Board
  • Defensive tackle Justin Ellis
  • Edge Pernell McPhee
  • Linebacker L.J. Fort
  • Safety Anthony Levine
  • Right guard Michael Schofield
  • Right tackle Andre Smith
  • Tight end Eric Tomlinson
  • Safety Jordan Richards
  • Cornerbakc Davontae Harris
  • Tight end Mark Andrews
  • Cornerback Anthony Averett
  • Safety DeShon Eliott
  • Center Bradley Bozeman

